Legendary Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom play a significant role in the game’s story, but they are also regarded as meta staples in combat. One of those is Sea Fairy Cookie, which is a potentially explosive damager.

Recommended Videos

Sea Fairy Cookie may seem calm at first glance, but she has a powerful ability that can wreck enemies. She may not inflict many effects and debuffs compared to the other Legendary Cookies in the game. But if you pair her with the right teammates and use the proper toppings for her, Sea Fairy Cookie can be a force of nature.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sea Fairy Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings guide that you can use.

Best Sea Fairy Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

To maximize Sea Fairy Cookie’s damage output, you can use two types of toppings for her. Use five Searing Raspberry toppings if you want to buff her damage, mainly the Sea Salt variant. But if you want to use her more as the secondary damager of your team, you can use five Swift Chocolate toppings, and again, the Sea Salt variant preferably.

For faster cooldown. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Sea Fairy Cookie’s ability is called Soaring Compassion. She launches a stream of water that inflicts up to 150 percent of Water-type damage to the five closest enemies while stunning them as well. More Water-type damage can be added as time passes by, which can reach up to 216.3 percent of the total damage to enemies. As for her Crystal Jam skill known as Tidal Wave, Sea Fairy Cookie deals more damage depending on the number of stacks that she gains. The critical strike chance of her Water-type allies can also be increased as she uses this skill.

The Searing or Sea Salt Raspberry toppings would be the priority set for Sea Fairy Cookie if she is the main damager of the team to increase her damage output. But if you use another damager like White Lily Cookie or Frost Queen Cookie, the Swift or Sea Salt toppings would be the ideal option since they allow you to spam Sea Fairy Cookie’s ability as many times as possible.

Who is Sea Fairy Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Sea Fairy Cookie is a Bomber-type Cookie who is best placed in the Middle position. She was first released during the Tropical Soda Islands update in 2021. Sea Fairy Cookie is the ruler of the sea, but made herself a distant follower of Moonlight Cookie.

The queen of the ocean. Screenshot via Dot Esports

In terms of aesthetic, Sea Fairy Cookie is mostly covered in light blue, resembling an ocean-like goddess or a mermaid that has her own sword.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy