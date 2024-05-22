Best White Lily Cookie toppings in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Although there are plenty of cookies to choose from in the game, White Lily Cookie is one of the best characters to have on your team in Cookie Run: Kingdom—especially if you build her with the right toppings to bolster her powerful skills.

White Lily brings a ton of damage and utility for your various team compositions, and as one of the five Ancient cookies, she remains as one of the best to use in both PvE and PvP gameplay. Her skill, Lily Bud, deals periodic damage to enemies when activated and entangles all enemies in its radius to block movement and ability usage. She also has her Lily Restoration passive, which helps other cookies survive in an extended fight.

Here are the best toppings to use with White Lily Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom, especially with her appearance in the new Might of the Ancients event in the Awakening of White Apathy update.

White Lily Cookie toppings build in Cookie Run: Kingdom

White Lily might seem timid, but she is absolutely powerful. Image via Devsisters

You’ll want to maximize how many times White Lily Cookie casts her ability, which means that five fully upgraded Swift Chocolate M toppings at +12 should help increase the number of times that she uses Lily Bud in a single run or fight. The lower-tier S or XS versions are fine to use, but it would be best to wait for the Epic-tier versions of the Swift Chocolate toppings for the highest efficacy.

Why should you use Swift Chocolate toppings for White Lily Cookie

One of White Lily Cookie’s best skills in an elongated battle is her Lily Restoration passive, which only gains passive stacks as she casts Lily Bud. Once she’s reached 21 stacks, she clears all debuffs from her allied cookies and heals them for 122.9 percent of their attack power. As a result, having a ton of cooldown reduction for White Lily is paramount so that she can reach the stacks as fast as possible.

