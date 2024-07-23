Most Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom don’t even look like Cookies. One of them is Schwarzwälder, a.k.a. Choco Werehound Brute, who is a ferocious combat threat but still a Cookie at heart.

Schwarzwälder/Choco Werehound Brute is great at what he does in combat. He is a reliable choice for teams, especially in the PvE mode of the game. But if you use the right toppings for him, he becomes more powerful than ever, especially if you use him for offense. Here’s everything you need to know about Schwarzwälder/Choco Werehound Brute in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings that you can use.

Best Schwarzwälder/Choco Werehound Brute toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

You can use two toppings build for Schwarzwälder/Choco Werehound Brute in Cookie Run Kingdom. The first build is comprised of five Solid Almond toppings, which make his defense more solid. The second one, on the other hand, are five Swift Chocolate toppings that reduce the cooldown of Schwarzwälder/Choco Werehound Brute’s ability.

Chocolate for Choco Chip.

Schwarzwälder/Choco Werehound Brute’s ability is Choco Chip Hammer. He increases the chance of one of his regular attacks to stun a target enemy, and also gives the Howling effect to himself. This buff will increase his attack speed and damage resistance, as well as increasing all of his teammates’ attack. Once the effect duration is done, Schwarzwälder/Choco Werehound Brute will charge at the enemies, stunning them and dealing the Hammer Shock debuff, which gives minus 5.5 percent of attack and extra skill damage for up to 200 percent that will last for 40 seconds. These will also stack for up to three times when used.

If Schwarzwälder/Choco Werehound Brute is your main defender, then you can go for the five Solid Almond toppings option. But if he is your secondary defender and you are using another defender like Wildberry Cookie, then you can resort to the five Swift Chocolate toppings build.

Who is Schwarzwälder/Choco Werehound Brute in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Schwarzwälder/Choco Werehound Brute is an Epic rare, Charge-type Cookie who is best positioned in the Front. He made his debut in the Braver Together BTS Crossover update in 2022. He is a servant to Licorice Cookie alongside Bat-Cat, and is a character that can be seen in episodes one to four of the World Exploration.

Schwarzwälder.

In terms of aesthetic, Schwarzwälder/Choco Werehound Brute looks like a chocolate cupcake bull with wavy hair and uses a hammer as his main weapon.

