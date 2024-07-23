Almost all Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom have significance in the game’s story. This includes Burnt Cheese Cookie, who is a loyal servant to one of the game’s most important Cookies.

Burnt Cheese Cookie plays a major role in one of Cookie Run Kingdom‘s storylines involving an Ancient Hero. When used in combat, he is also connected to the Cookie he serves, making them two major pieces of a team that has been a dominant force in the PvP or PvE modes of the game. Here’s everything you need to know about Burnt Cheese Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings that you can use.

Best Burnt Cheese toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

The best toppings that you can use for Burnt Cheese Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom are either five Solid Almond toppings or five Swift Chocolate toppings, with their respective Radiant variants as the prescribed versions.

Buffs everywhere. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Burnt Cheese Cookie’s ability is Keeper of the Gates. He summons giant boulders which deal up to 155.3 percent of Earth-type damage to enemies near him. He also gives an Earth-type critical strike damage buff to his allies that increases their critical damage for up to 22.5 percent for 12 seconds, and can stack once. The boulders will explode, dealing damage to enemies.

The Keeper of the Gates and Curse Protection buffs are also given to Burnt Cheese Cookie himself. The former makes him absorb up to 50 percent of damage received by his ally Cookie with the highest attack. The latter, on the other hand, removes Burnt Cheese Cookie when it acquires curse debuffs. And as long as Golden Cheese Cookie is present in your team, all the buffs will instead be applied to her as long as she is enclosed in her Sarcophagus while increasing the attack and attack speed of Burnt Cheese Cookie.

Using the five Solid Almond toppings option will make Burnt Cheese Cookie a more solid defender. But if you use the five Swift Chocolate toppings option, it will allow you to spam his ability as many times as possible.

Who is Burnt Cheese Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Burnt Cheese Cookie is an Epic rare, Charge-type Cookie who is best placed in the Front. He was released during The Lost Golden City update in 2023. Burnt Cheese Cookie is the loyal servant of Golden Cheese Cookie, and is the gatekeeper of the Golden Cheese Kingdom.

A loyal servant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Burnt Cheese Cookie resembles a jackal, like the renowned symbolic guards of the Pharaoh in ancient Egypt. He is mainly covered in shades of yellowish orange and reddish black, and uses a spear-like staff as his main weapon.

