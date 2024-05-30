Best Dark Cacao Cookie toppings build guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

All team positions in Cookie Run Kingdom are represented by the five Ancient Heroes, the five Cookies who started it all. One of these Ancient Heroes is Dark Cacao Cookie, who plays a major role in the story.

Among the Ancient Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom, Dark Cacao Cookie is considered the least popular. Compared to the other Ancient Heroes, he isn’t often used in teams for either the PvE or PvP mode, but if you use the right toppings for him, he has the potential to be a beast in his position.

Here’s everything you need to know about Dark Cacao Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings you can use.

Best Dark Cacao Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

To maximize Dark Cacao Cookie as a defender, you can use five Solid Almond toppings to make his defense more durable. But since he is a Charge-type Cookie, you can combine two Solid Almond and three Swift Chocolate toppings or two Swift Chocolate and three Solid Almond toppings to balance Dark Cacao Cookie’s offense and defense.

The best toppings combination for Dark Cacao Cookie. Screenshot via Dot Esports

If you opt to use the combination with Swift Chocolate toppings, Dark Cacao Cookie’s ability, Solemn Judgement, can be spammed more. When he uses this, Dark Cacao Cookie attacks enemies using his Grapejam Chocoblade to damage all enemies within his range. This attack reduces the attack and defense of enemies and inflicts the Zap debuff. dealing three percent of damage every second for nine seconds while nullifying HP shields. All enemies injured have their max HP reduced, and their immunity and dispelling effects are denied.

Dark Cacao Cookie’s damage and debuffs become more effective when you put Swift Chocolate toppings to him, as he can use his ability more often. Still, his offense is already decent even without those. And if you want to focus more on making him a defender, then putting at least two more damagers on your team would be the most ideal scenario.

Who is Dark Cacao Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Bravery over everything. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Dark Cacao Cookie is a Charge-type Cookie, best positioned in Front. He was first introduced in the Heroes of Dark Cacao update in 2022, but became significant in episode three of Beast-Yeast. He is the founder of the Dark Cacao Kingdom and the father of Dark Choco Cookie. Dark Cacao Cookie wields the Light of Resolution in his Soul Jam, the counterpart of the Light of Apathy held by the first Beast Cookie in the game, Mystic Flour Cookie.

In terms of aesthetics, Dark Cacao Cookie is a knight covered in shades of black and purple. He holds a sword called the Grapejam Chocoblade as his main weapon while also wearing a crown and a cape, solidifying his stature as the king of the Dark Cacao Kingdom.

