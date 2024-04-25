All Ancient Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom and how to get them

The lore and storyline of Cookie Run Kingdom mainly revolves around the existence of the Ancient Heroes, better known as the Ancient Cookies. These five Cookies are rulers of their own kingdoms while also being regarded as the strongest cookies in the game.

Recommended Videos

The five Ancient Cookies each have their own lore and stories, mainly seen in the PvE mode of the game. But aside from being significant in the story mode, they are also some of the best cookies to be used in PvP where each of them excel in their roles.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Ancient Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom, including how you can get them all.

Who are the Ancient Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom?

The five most powerful cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom. Image via Cookie Run Kingdom Wiki

The Ancient Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom are the five cookies seen on the opening sequence of the game’s storyline once players start their journey. In the beginning, they will fight against the game’s primary antagonist, Dark Enchantress Cookie, during the sequence known as the “Final Battle.” All of them were defeated and their Soul Jams destroyed, paving the way for the World Exploration (main PvE) mode of Cookie Run Kingdom.

All Ancient Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom

Pure Vanilla Cookie

Healing for all cookies. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Pure Vanilla Cookie is the leader of the five Ancient Cookies and the first Ancient rare released as a playable cookie during the Lost Kingdom update in 2021. He is a healer and best positioned in the Rear. The founder and king of the Vanilla Kingdom, he is significant in most of the storylines in the game, especially Castle in the Sky. Pure Vanilla Cookie wields the Light of Truth in his Soul Jam, and his skill is called Love and Peace.

Hollyberry Cookie

To love and protect. Screenshot via Dot Esports

A Defense-type cookie and best positioned in Front, Hollyberry Cookie is the second Ancient Cookie released way back in 2021 during the Heart of Courage and Passion update. She founded the Hollyberry Kingdom and carries the Light of Passion in her Soul Jam. She’s also Royal Berry Cookie’s mother, the mother-in-law of Jungleberry Cookie, and the grandmother of Princess Cookie and Tiger Lily Cookie. Her skill is the Oath on the Shield.

Dark Cacao Cookie

There is light in dark. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Dark Cacao Cookie is the third Ancient Cookie released in the game through the Heroes of Dark Cacao update in 2022. He is a Charge-type cookie best placed in Front, and is the founder and king of the Dark Cacao Kingdom. He is the father of Dark Choco Cookie, and his Soul Jam has the Light of Resolution. Dark Cacao Cookie’s skill is called Solemn Judgement.

Golden Cheese Cookie

Cheesy and feisty. Screenshot via Dot Esports

A meta staple because of her undeniable skill called Brilliance of the Absolute, Golden Cheese Cookie is the fourth Ancient Cookie released in the game after the arrival of the Lost Golden City update in 2023. She is a Ranged-type cookie who is best placed in the Middle, and holds the Light of Abundance in her Soul Jam.

White Lily Cookie

Purity of power. Screenshot via Dot Esports

White Lily Cookie is the last Ancient Cookie released in the game when the Secrets of the Silver Kingdom update debuted in 2024. She plays a huge role in the events of Cookie Run Kingdom, primarily in becoming the Guardian of the Silver’s Tree seal. White Lily Cookie is now the ruler of the Faerie Kingdom, and is Pure Vanilla Cookie’s special friend. Her skill is known as Lily Bud, and she holds the Light of Freedom in her Soul Jam.

How to get all Ancient Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom

Getting the Ancient Cookies is the same as any other cookie in the game: They are all obtainable by pulling from the available gachas. Each of them have their own banner gachas known as the Nether-gacha when they were released, giving you a higher chance of getting them compared to the other cookies. The chance rate of pulling an Ancient Cookie in the normal gacha banners is 0.054 percent.

You can also get an Ancient Cookie if you collect 20 soulstones of one cookie. These, however, are not available in any shop except for the Medal Shop.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more