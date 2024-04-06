Cookie Run Kingdom: Magic Candy tier list (March 2024)

In Cookie Run Kingdom, you use cookies in battle. Some cookies have their own Magic Candies, which provide stat boosts.

Not all cookies have their own Magic Candies, meaning some can have more potential than others. Here’s our tier list of all the Magic Candies in Cookie Run Kingdom.

What are Magic Candies in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Magic Candies are boost items that only specific cookies have, and they can be upgraded to enhance their skill. Once a Magic Candy is upgraded, the bonus stats the cookies can have for their abilities will also increase, and more effects can be unlocked as the Magic Candy level goes higher.

Magic Candy it is. Screenshot via Cookie Run Kingdom wiki

Take note that the Magic Candies of cookies can only be used if they are at least Level 50. This does not include cookies that are helped by the Hall of Ancient Heroes.

Cookie Run Kingdom Magic Candies tier list (PvP)

S Tier – Frost Queen Cookie, Black Pearl Cookie, and Financier Cookie

A Tier – Cream Puff Cookie, Captain Caviar Cookie, Squid Ink Cookie, Sea Fairy Cookie, and Tea Knight Cookie

B Tier – Snow Sugar Cookie, Madeleine Cookie, Rye Cookie, Wildberry Cookie, and Werewolf Cookie

C Tier – Mango Cookie, Pinecone Cookie, Sorbet Shark Cookie, Latte Cookie, and Purple Yam Cookie

D Tier – Mala Sauce Cookie, Espresso Cookie, Vampire Cookie, Cream Unicorn Cookie, and Milk Cookie

Standout Magic Candies in PvP

Frost Queen Cookie – Freezing Squall

Frost Queen is here. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Mainly a damager, Frost Queen Cookie’s ability Freezing Squall can deal lots of damage in a single hit to enemies, as well as Freeze debuffs which stop the cooldown of their abilities. Increasing the level of Frost Queen Cookie’s Magic Candy means more Ice damage and debuff effects, especially if certain synergies can be unlocked when using other Ice-type Cookies.

Black Pearl Cookie – Duskgloom Sovereign

Evil power. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Black Pearl Cookie is known as one of the game’s most powerful cookies and a reliable damage-dealer. Her ability, Duskgloom Sovereign, dishes out more damage when her Magic Candy is enhanced. The periodic damage she inflicts with her whirlpool is painful. Her Terror of the Abyss debuff also impacts the enemies’ attack speed.

Financier Cookie – Paladin Protection

Justice will prevail. Screenshot via Dot Esports

If you want to use a consistent tanky cookie, Financier Cookie is for you. Her Paladin Protection ability gives shield and healing to an ally cookie with the highest attack while also dealing area damage whenever Financier Cookie uses her regular attack. Upgrading her Magic Candy will increase both the healing and damage she provides.

Cream Puff Cookie – Jellius Extremus!

Magical healing. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Cream Puff Cookie is one of the best healers in the game with her ability, Jellius Extreme! And in addition to her healing prowess, she also increases the CRIT chances of her ally cookies, especially if you use toppings that give bonus CRIT stats to her. This makes Cream Puff Cookie unstoppable when it comes to healing her teammates and adding more layers of damage against the enemies.

Cookie Run Kingdom Magic Candies tier list (PvE)

S Tier – Frost Queen Cookie, Black Pearl Cookie, Parfait Cookie, Captain Caviar Cookie, Cream Puff Cookie, Sea Fairy Cookie, and Financier Cookie

A Tier – Squid Ink Cookie, Wildberry Cookie, and Tea Knight Cookie.

B Tier – Tea Knight Cookie, Mango Cookie, and Latte Cookie

C Tier – Pinecone Cookie, Sorbet Shark Cookie, and Purple Yam Cookie.

D Tier – Mala Sauce Cookie, Espresso Cookie, Vampire Cookie, Cream Unicorn Cookie, and Milk Cookie.

Standout Magic Candies in PvE

Parfait Cookie – Paru-Paru-Parfait!

Cute but brute. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Parfait Cookie uses her Paru-Paru-Parfait! ability to heal and give defense buffs to her ally cookies. This allows her to give an added shield to the cookies she heals once they overlap their HP. Enhancing Parfait Cookie’s Magic Candy provides more healing and possible shields for her allies.

Captain Caviar Cookie – Black Shark Torpedo

Explosion at its finest. Screenshot via Dot Esports

An established Bomber cookie in the game, Captain Caviar Cookie’s ability, Black Shark Torpedo, shoots at enemies while giving his allies Debuff Resistance. The torpedo shots will target the enemy with the lowest HP, and area damage will be dealt as the shots land and explode. You can upgrade Captain Caviar Cookie’s Magic Candy for more damage.

Squid Ink Cookie – Ink Tentacle Slap

There’s ink everywhere. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Squid Ink Cookie only does one thing—it deals damage through its tentacle slaps. Once you increase its Magic Candy’s stats, it becomes a force to be reckoned with, especially if you use tank and healer cookies in your team.

