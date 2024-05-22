Best Mystic Flour Cookie toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

Mystic Flour Cookie is the new Healing cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom, which in itself hints at the best toppings to use on her. Despite being a unique and rare Beast cookie, she follows the pattern of other healers and uses the cooldown toppings.

Mystic Flour Cookie toppings build in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Use five Swift Chocolate M toppings on Mystic Flour Cookie at +12 for a total of 20 percent cooldown reduction (three percent for each Swift Chocolate M and an additional five percent when you equip all five). You can use S or XS versions of Swift Chocolate if you don’t have any Medium, though your bonuses will be lower. The five Medium toppings will allow Mystic Flour Cookie to use her Whispers of Apathy every 12 seconds, down from 15, which increases her healing and buffing output.

You can only get Mystic Flour Cookie from Light of Apathy Gacha. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Why Swift Chocolate toppings make Mystic Flour Cookie skills stronger

What’s truly great about Swift Chocolate M toppings is that they make Mystic Flour Cookie tankier thanks to her Lantern of Apathy Passive, which gives her +1.2 percent DMG Resist for every 1 percent cooldown reduction she has. This amounts to 24 percent DMG Resist from the toppings alone, just 21 points short of the skill cap of 45 percent. So, if you use maxed out Sleepyhead’s Jelly Watch or Squishy Jelly Watch Treasures, you put her at DMG Resist cap without resorting to cooldown reduction from active skills of allied cookies.

Mystic Flour Cookie’s skill, Whisper of Apathy, has five effects, all with durations shorter than the skill’s base cooldown of 15 seconds. This means that with five maxed-out Swift Chocolate M toppings, you cut down the wait time between Mystic Flour Cookie’s buff applications. This lets all your cookies affected by Realm of Apathy and Cocoon of Futility—two of the five effects—keep these buffs longer and be stronger in fights.

Her passive, Lantern of Apathy, triggers every five seconds and its effects last four seconds. With a 20 percent cooldown reduction from the toppings, the cooldown drops to four seconds. This means the ATK and DEF buffs from this passive are always active, instead of dropping for one second between casts, which gives your opponents less chance to exploit your weaknesses. That’s why Swift Chocolate is the best topping for her in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

