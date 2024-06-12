Best Captain Caviar Cookie toppings build guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

In Cookie Run Kingdom, killing enemies is the name of the game. For this, you need to use Cookies that inflict damage—and Captain Caviar Cookie is one of the best to do it.

In terms of rarity, Captain Caviar Cookie is just an Epic-rare Cookie, meaning he is easier to be obtained from the game’s gacha system. He can be collected by almost any player even in the normal gacha. Despite this, he is regarded as a viable choice when it comes to choosing your main damager, and he’s potentially a force to be reckoned with.

Here’s everything you need to know about Captain Caviar Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings you can use.

Best Captain Caviar Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

To bring out Captain Caviar Cookie’s full potential as a damager, you can use either five Searing Raspberry or five Swift Chocolate toppings for him. The former adds more attack stats to increase his damage, while the latter reduces the cooldown of Captain Caviar Cookie’s ability.

More damage. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Captain Caviar Cookie’s ability is called Black Shark Torpedo. He uses it to summon the Black Shark Submarine that can launch three Black Shark Torpedoes. Each of the torpedoes deals up to 331.1 percent of Water-type damage to enemies while giving his ally Cookies debuff resistance. As for the order of his attacks, Captain Caviar Cookie will first target the enemy with the lowest HP. The torpedoes will also inflict area damage because of the explosion for up to 195.7 percent of the total Water-type damage.

Using five Searing Raspberry for Captain Caviar Cookie will increase his maximum damage output, especially for his main target while he is your main damager. But with Swift Chocolate toppings, you can use his ability as many times as possible, mainly to spam area damage caused by the explosion—which is great if Captain Caviar Cookie is your secondary damager.

Who is Captain Caviar Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Captain Caviar Cookie is a Bomber-type Cookie who is best placed in the Middle position of the team. He was released as part of the Legend of the Duskgloom Sea update in 2022. Captain Caviar Cookie is an elder of the Crème Republic Convocation of Elders as the representative of the Choco Mud Town while wielding the title of the head of House Caviar, as well as being the captain of the Salty Shark.

Explosion it is. Screenshot via Dot Esports

In terms of appearance, Captain Caviar Cookie is mostly covered in shades of black, as well as some bits of yellow gold parts in his dark blue jacket.

