Best Pure Vanilla Cookie toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

The five Ancient Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom represent each role Cookies can play on a team. One of them is Pure Vanilla Cookie, who sets the standard for Healers in Cookie Run Kingdom.

It isn’t just damage-dealing Cookies that players hail as MVPs. Healers also play a pivotal role, because they keep your other Cookies alive as long as possible. This is where Pure Vanilla Cookie shines best, making him a staple meta choice as one of the most reliable Healers.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pure Vanilla Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings for Pure Vanilla Cookie.

Who is Pure Vanilla Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Pure Vanilla Cookie is an Ancient Rare Healer-type Cookie who’s best placed in the Rear of a team. He’s the founder and former ruler of Vanilla Kingdom, and was first introduced as a playable Cookie in the first half of the Lost Kingdom update in 2021. Pure Vanilla Cookie is a significant figure, mostly as the main character of the Castle in the Sky and Timeless episodes of World Exploration. He wields the Light of Truth in his Soul Jam.

Pure Vanilla Cookie is mostly light brown and uses the Vanilla Orchid Staff as his main weapon to harness his healing prowess.

Pure Vanilla Cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

Pure Vanilla Cookie’s skill is called Love and Peace. Here, he uses his Vanilla Orchid Staff to give Amplify Buffs to his healing targets, making them regenerate 25 percent of their HP for 10 seconds. He also heals his teammates’ HP equal to 112 percent of their attack plus additional HP proportional the effects of their Injuries. Pure Vanilla Cookie also grants a Shield to allies that blocks damage equal to 20 percent of their max HP for 10 seconds.

Best Pure Vanilla Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

To maximize Pure Vanilla Cookie’s healing ability, use five Swift Chocolate toppings to reduce his ability’s cooldown as much as possible. This allows you to spam his skill, helping your other Cookies stay alive as long as possible.

Alternatively, you can equip Pure Vanilla Cookie with five Solid Almond Cookies. This means Pure Vanilla Cookie stays alive longer, making him a solid Healer and Defender at the same time.

