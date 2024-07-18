Most Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom are cute. But don’t be deceived by their looks—they can all be devastating in their own ways, including Cream Puff Cookie.

At first glance, Cream Puff Cookie looks adorable, but when used in combat, she can harness a power that disseminates enemies, including your opponent’s Cookies in Kingdom Arena. Here’s everything you need to know about the best toppings for Cream Puff Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Best Cream Puff Cookie toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

The best toppings you can use for Cream Puff Cookie are five Juicy Apple Jelly toppings. Despite Cream Puff Cookie not being the best team main or secondary damager, increasing her critical strike chance is ideal, especially since her ability focuses on dealing striking damage to enemies.

Critical strikes are the bomb. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cream Puff Cookie’s ability is called Jellius Extremus. Here, she creates a large tornado to deal area damage to enemies for up to 469.6 percent of Light-type damage and restores the whole team’s HP for up to 250.6 percent of the attack damage. The attack’s critical strike chance also increases depending on the critical strike percentage of Cream Puff Cookie’s attack using the tornado. The higher the success rate of the critical strike, the more damage she can inflict, as well as the amount of HP she can heal.

The five Juicy Apple Jelly toppings can bring out the best from Cream Puff Cookie in dealing critical strikes to enemies, so use these to take down your enemies in fewer hits. Just note that critical strikes are still by chance, so it is still a make-it-or-break-it scenario all the time for Cream Puff Cookie.

Who is Cream Puff Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Cream Puff Cookie is an Epic-rare, Support-type Cookie best positioned in the Rear. She was released during the Beacons of Unity update in 2021. Cream Puff Cookie plays a major role in both the Flame of Unity and Oath Lit by the Beacons stories.

Creamy spell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In terms of looks, Cream Puff Cookie literally looks like a cream puff. She is mostly covered in shades of golden yellow and yellowish white, as well as some blue-colored garments. She uses a magic wand as her main weapon, allowing her to cast magic spells.

