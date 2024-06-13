As much as cuteness is present in almost any aspect of Cookie Run Kingdom, you still need to fight and kill enemies along the way. You need damagers in your team for that, and Blueberry Pie Cookie is one of the best picks for the role.

Recommended Videos

Blueberry Pie Cookie is not your typical librarian. She can deal striking damage most of the time, especially if you use her alongside the right teammates. But in terms of her potential to be the main damager of the team, all you need is to use the right toppings for her. You can definitely unleash her real power even if she is just an Epic-rare Cookie.

Here’s everything you need to know about Blueberry Pie Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings you can use on mobile and even PC.

Best Blueberry Pie Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

To maximize Blueberry Pie Cookie’s potential as a damager, you can use either five Juicy Apple Jelly toppings, mainly the Moonkissed variant, or five Searing Raspberry toppings, also the Moonkissed variant. Both toppings bring out the best from Blueberry Pie Cookie in terms of the maximum damage output.

Critical strike madness. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Blueberry Pie Cookie’s ability is called Cursed Tome. With it, she deals Electric-type damage to enemies for up to 134 percent of attack, as well as inflicting the Greed of the Tome debuff that grants Blueberry Pie Cookie a stack of Greed. Debuffs are amplified by 10 percent for 15 seconds. The Greed stack also deals damage to enemies, and stacking up to seven times will release more damage.

Using the five Juicy Apple Jelly or Moonkissed Apple Jelly toppings increases Blueberry Pie Cookie’s critical strike chance, making her a great partner for Stormbringer Cookie, who increases her Electric-type teammates’ critical strike chance. As for the five Searing Raspberry or Moonkissed Raspberry toppings, this will help you increase Blueberry Pie Cookie’s overall damage.

Who is Blueberry Pie Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Blueberry Pie Cookie is a Magic-type Cookie who is best positioned in the Middle. She was first released during the second version of the Invitation from the Slumbering Moon update in 2023. Blueberry Pie Cookie is the last and only remaining librarian from the City of Wizards, and her task is to preserve and protect the tomes from the library’s archives.

The last one standing. Screenshot via Dot Esports

In terms of looks, you can clearly see Blueberry Pie Cookie is a librarian wearing a blue dress and glasses. She also holds a book which is more of her main weapon, using it to cast spells for her ability.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy