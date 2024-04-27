Best Stormbringer Cookie toppings guide in Cookie Run Kingdom

The Heaven-Splitting Lightning update in Cookie Run Kingdom came jam-packed full of new content including a fresh new cookie called Stormbringer Cookie.

Recommended Videos

Legendary cookies in the game are highly regarded both because of their significance in Cookie Run Kingdom‘s story and their strength and abilities. With Stormbringer Cookie’s arrival, new lore has been unlocked and you may now be able to try the cookie’s prowess in battles, both in the PvE and PvP game modes.

Here’s everything you need to know about Stormbringer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings that you can use for her.

Who is Stormbringer Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

The legend of the lightning ruler begins. Image via Devsisters

Stormbringer Cookie is a Legendary cookie. In the story, Stormbringer Cookie is known as a mythical figure of nature who is regarded as the sky and lightning ruler. She also has the Heaven Splitter, making her a powerful force from above whenever she feels that her view is being disrupted. The Charge-type cookie is best placed in the front when playing Cookie Run Kingdom.

Stormbringer Cookie is covered in shades of yellow and black, with a little bit of white marks. She also holds a Heaven Splitter which is a spear-like weapon that she mainly uses to slash and charge her enemies.

Stormbringer Cookie ability in Cookie Run Kingdom, explained

Stormbringer Cookie’s ability is called Lightning Blizstorm. When she uses this, Stormbringer Cookie is Supercharged whenever her critical strike chance goes beyond a specific percentage during the start of a battle. This allows Stormbringer Cookie to give Supercharge buffs to her Electricity-type teammates. She can also trigger the Chain Lightning buff when she is Supercharged which gives her more than 260 percent of attack damage.

Lightning Blizstorm also paves the way for Stormbringer Cookie to strike using her Heaven Splitter to deal 37.5 percent of damage to enemies, with a final hit damage output of 652 percent. She can also inflict the Zap debuff that deals 75 percent of damage every second for 10 seconds.

This ability also triggers the Stormbringer’s Aura buff that stacks to her ally Electricity-type cookies, as well as the Stormbringer’s Punishment which deals up to 1,097.2 percent of damage plus an extra damage of 40 percent of attack per Zap stack.

Best Stormbringer Cookie Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

To bring out the best of Stormbringer Cookie, using five Juicy Apple toppings is the best option. This allows you to maximize the critical chance she can inflict on her enemies. But if you opt to use her more as a main or secondary damager, you can use five Searing Raspberry toppings to increase her damage output.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more