Most Cookies in Cookie Run Kingdom with a significant role in the story have a high rarity when they’re released as a playable Cookie. One of them is Oyster Cookie, and she can be a big threat in combat.

Oyster Cookie has an elegant vibe. She’s significant in the story, since she’s part of a group of royal, noble Cookies dedicated to their cause. She’s also a reliable Cookie when you use her in battles, both in PvE and PvP. Here’s everything you need to know about Oyster Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom, including the best toppings.

Best Oyster Cookie toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom

There are two topping builds you can use for Oyster Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom. The first one is the five Swift Chocolate toppings build that lessens Oyster Cookie’s ability cooldown, allowing you to spam her ability as many times as possible. The second build is the five Juicy Apple Jelly toppings build that can increase her attacks’ critical strike chance.

There are two powerful build choices for Oyster Cookie. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Oyster Cookie’s ability is called Might of House Oyster. Upon using this ability, Oyster Cookie’s ability cooldown is decreased, and she summons soldiers from the House Oyster that all deal up to 42.9 percent of her attack damage. They immediately charge toward the enemies to deal damage, and they have added defense until the their HP shield becomes zero. The soldier’s and Oyster Cookie’s critical strike percentage and critical strike damage increase, as well as her allies’ who are close to her.

If Oyster Cookie is your supporting damage-dealer of the team, you can use five Swift Chocolate toppings. But if she is one of your main damage-dealers, then you may resort to the five Juicy Apple toppings option to increase your chances of dealing high damaging attacks.

Who is Oyster Cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom?

Oyster Cookie is a Super Epic rare, Support-type Cookie who is best placed at the Rear. She was first introduced as a playable Cookie during The Glorious Creme Republic update in 2022. Oyster Cookie is one of the elders of the Creme Republic Convocation of Elders. She is also the head of House Oyster, and the descendant of Lord Oyster.

Elegance at its finest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As for her looks, Oyster Cookie is mostly covered in shades of grayish silver, as well as some cream brown. She wears a long gown-type cloak that reaches the floor.

