World Tower Defense codes (March 2024)

While I enjoy tower defense games on Roblox, most of them are fairly similar, which is why I was so excited to try out World Tower Defense. Being able to choose from multiple game modes makes the game super interesting but also more challenging.

I had to upgrade my units constantly to be able to keep my base safe and defeat all the enemies, and this required a lot of money. Luckily, I found World Tower Defense codes and obtained a bunch of Credits, Trophies, Tokens, and many other goodies that made the game much more enjoyable. Besides improving the units, you can also use freebies to buy accessories and customize your avatar! If you want to get freebies in a similar experience, read our Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes article!

All World Tower Defense (WTD) codes list

World Tower Defense codes (working)

twentymillionplus1k —Redeem for 7,777 Credits, 1 Trophy, 77 Infinitokens, and 77 Friend Tokens

—Redeem for 7,777 Credits, 1 Trophy, 77 Infinitokens, and 77 Friend Tokens critical winter —Redeem for 3,300 Credits, 1 Trophy, 25 Infinitokens, and 25 Winter Tokens

—Redeem for 3,300 Credits, 1 Trophy, 25 Infinitokens, and 25 Winter Tokens winter2024—Redeem for 5,000 Credits, 1 Trophy, and 5 Winter Tokens

World Tower Defense codes (expired) show more coolgaming

Hallowan2022

ANNIVERSARY

HAPPYARDUOUS

Gullible600k

sorry

WTDSucks

100kmembers

veryawesome

oops

SussyAmongForditeCoolioPoos

10MILLION

BigBucks

TDSSucks

moonstone

awesome

threemonthdelay

5million

NEWUPDATE!!!

valentinez

HALLOWAN2023

red_green_blue show less

How to redeem codes in World Tower Defense

To redeem codes in World Tower Defense, follow the steps below.

Click here to get your goodies | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch World Tower Defense on Roblox and complete the tutorial. Click the Codes button on the left side of your screen. Enter your code into the Code text here text box. Click the Redeem button to get your freebies.

How to get more World Tower Defense codes

The most time-efficient way to get all the active World Tower Defense (WTD) codes is by saving this article and rereading it ever so often. If you prefer consulting official sources and don’t mind spending more time looking for codes, you can join the World Tower Defense Game Discord server or checking out the game’s Trello board.

Why are my World Tower Defense codes not working?

Double-check your spelling if you didn’t get any freebies when redeeming World Tower Defense (WTD) codes. To make sure the codes are free of typos, copy each code from our list and paste it into the game.

If you’re still struggling, the codes in question are no longer active. Roblox codes expire after some time, so act quickly. And if there’s an expired code on our working list, notify us about it, and we will investigate the matter.

Other ways to get free rewards in World Tower Defense

Besides redeeming World Tower Defense codes, the only other way to get freebies is by completing missions. Additionally, you can participate in giveaways and special events—join the above-linked Discord server to stay in the loop.

What is World Tower Defense?

What makes World Tower Defense different from most other tower defense Roblox experiences is the opportunity to choose from various modes. You can engage in PvE and PvP fights or participate in campaigns and special events. Whichever mode you choose, your goal is the same—keep your base safe by strategically choosing, placing, and upgrading your units.

If you want to try out similar games, head over to our Ultimate Tower Defense (UTD) codes article to find out how to get free goodies. And to get codes for other Roblox games, visit our Roblox codes section.