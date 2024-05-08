FLASHPOINT Worlds Collide codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 8, 2024: Added the latest codes!

The best thing about FLASHPOINT: Worlds Collide is that you can choose your favorite version of The Flash and run really quickly exploring the city. While some skins are available automatically, some can be unlocked by your hard work (and codes).

FLASHPOINT: Worlds Collide codes will give you various skins, Cash, and other boosts that will help you become the fastest speedster on the server. Use the codes to your advantage and defeat all the competition in both combat and races. If you’d like to try out a different type of Roblox experience that also includes superheroes, check out our article with Champions TD codes to find out how to get freebies.

All FLASHPOINT: Worlds Collide codes list

Working FLASHPOINT: Worlds Collide codes

3mil —Redeem for a 3 Million Visit suit (New)

—Redeem for x1 Velocity 9

—Redeem for Negative Flash (Rebirth)

Expired FLASHPOINT: Worlds Collide codes show more CHRISTMAS2023

VanishesInCrisis

2mil

500K show less

How to redeem FLASHPOINT: Worlds Collide codes

To redeem FLASHPOINT: Worlds Collide codes easily, follow our instructions below:

Click here to get your reward | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch FLASHPOINT: Worlds Collide on Roblox. Click Play. Click on the Store tab. Select the Codes option. Enter your code into the Write Code Here text box. Click Redeem to get your freebies.

How to get more FLASHPOINT: Worlds Collide codes

You can find all the active FLASHPOINT: Worlds Collide codes easily if you save this article and check back every few days. The Working list above is always up-to-date because we do daily research for you. If, on the other hand, you prefer doing research by yourself, you can join the Varis Studios Discord server or follow the studio’s official X account (@VarisStudios).

Why are my FLASHPOINT: Worlds Collide codes not working?

If FLASHPOINT: Worlds Collide codes are giving you trouble, your first course of action should be double-checking your spelling. Making a typo can easily happen to anyone, so we advise you to copy and paste the codes instead of typing them in.

This won’t resolve the issue if the code in question has expired, though. That’s why you should try to redeem codes as soon as we add them to the list.

Other ways to get free rewards in FLASHPOINT: Worlds Collide

If you’re in need of more freebies after redeeming FLASHPOINT: Worlds Collide codes, you can get Cash, V9, Ignition, and other freebies by claiming playtime rewards—click the red gift icon in the top-right corner of the screen. You can also monitor the game’s socials to find more info about events and giveaways for more chances to win prizes. To get extra suits, join the Varis Studios Roblox group.

What is FLASHPOINT: Worlds Collide?

FLASHPOINT: Worlds Collide is an immensely fun Roblox experience inspired by one of DC‘s most famous characters—The Flash. Choose your preferred version of The Flash and run around exploring the city. You can take part in PvP fights or race other players. If you need extra help defeating all the opponents, redeem the codes listed above while they’re still active.

