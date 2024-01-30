Banana Eats codes (February 2024)

Move aside, Freddy Krueger! The new villain is in town and eager to make everyone’s lives difficult. An evil banana is on the run and hungry for revenge! If you think you’re skilled enough to escape its reign of terror, jump into Banana Eats.

Recommended Videos

Don’t be fooled by its silly appearance! The banana proved to be a formidable opponent that won’t back off easily. Stocking up on peels to slow down your enemy is a great move, so redeem Banana Eats codes to get more Coins. Sometimes, you can even earn a code-exclusive rare skin. And, if you want to become the best in a similar game, check out the list of Survive the Killer codes!

All Banana Eats codes list

Banana Eats codes (Working)

>:D—Redeem for a Banana skin

Banana Eats codes (Expired)

How to redeem codes in Banana Eats

To redeem codes in Banana Eats, follow the instructions below:

Click the star button to claim your rewards | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Banana Eats in Roblox. Click the star button at the bottom of the screen. Copy and paste a code into the Enter Code Here text box. Press Redeem to claim your rewards.

How to get more Banana Eats codes

Bookmarking this article is the easiest way of getting all the available Banana Eats codes. Since we’re always hunting for new free rewards, remember to visit now and then to stay in the loop with everything. If you prefer looking on your own, you can browse the official X account (@RyCitrus) and YouTube channel (@RyCitrus).

Why are my Banana Eats codes not working?

It’s possible to get an Invalid or expired code message even when redeeming the Banana Eats codes from the Working list. The codes often expire without any warning, so finding one that is no longer active can happen. In that case, let us know, and we’ll update the article. Before you do so, check if your spelling is correct. Sometimes, an issue is caused by a simple typo.

Other ways to get free rewards in Banana Eats

Aside from redeeming Banana Eats codes, you can earn more Coins and new skins by logging in daily and picking up all the rewards. Another option is completing daily quests, listed in the upper-right corner of the screen. And, after all, you can earn more Coins by playing the game and collecting them across the map. Even a round where you fail to escape will grant you an additional 10 Coins, so keep trying!

What is Banana Eats?

Banana Eats is a unique Roblox survival experience, casting a giant menacing fruit in the role of the antagonist. You have five minutes to find a way to open the exit and escape the spooky facility. Puzzles are scattered all across the map, and solving them will help you reduce the amount of time needed to survive. The game currently features three different modes: Infection, Escape, and Banana Split, each with its own twist on the premise.

If you enjoy horror games with a touch of silliness, take a look at Evade codes and start another adventure by claiming free rewards. Aside from that, we have even more freebies awaiting in our dedicated Codes section!