Survive the Killer codes (January 2024)

Survive the Killer allows you to hide or hunt down other players. Each round, the game picks a killer, and I always hope it’s not me because I prefer being sneaky and hiding. In any case, at the end of each match, I earn cash and buy more cool weapons!

Speaking of cool weapons, you can redeem Survive the Killer codes to get a bunch of fantastic items for free! Use codes to get weapons, gems, cash, boosts, and more! If you want to play a similar Roblox game, check out our list of Murder Mystery 2 codes and quickly grab more useful rewards!

All Survive the Killer codes list

There are currently no active Survive the Killer codes.

Expired Survive the Killer codes

How to redeem codes in Survive the Killer

To redeem codes in Survive the Killer, follow the easy guide below:

Click Redeem to claim your gift | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Open Survive the Killer in Roblox. Find Cody in the lobby, near the campfire. Press E to interact with him. Type the code into the text box. Click Redeem and claim your gift!

How to get more Survive the Killer codes

Hunt for Survive the Killer codes on the official X account (@official_slyce) and the Survive the Killer Discord server. Be warned, however, that you’ll need a lot of time to navigate through channels and various unrelated messages. Our article might be the better solution because we regularly look for the freshest codes and put them all in one place for your convenience.

Why are my Survive the Killer codes not working?

Survive the Killer codes won’t work if you enter them incorrectly. To avoid this issue, copy the code you want to use and paste it into the redemption box in the game. Still nothing? Then, the code has likely expired. You can’t do much in such situations, so make sure to redeem all new codes as soon as they drop!

Other ways to get free rewards in Survive the Killer

Survive the Killer codes can give you an advantage, but there are also daily login goodies you can receive if you keep coming back to the game. You can always keep an eye on the official socials because you never know when the developer might announce giveaways and special events.

What is Survive the Killer?

Survive the Killer is a survival Roblox game where you have to become a murderer or do your best to escape. All players meet at the campfire, choosing maps while the game randomly selects one player to be the killer for that round. You’ll have different objectives to complete, like saving another player and collecting items, but the main goal is to hide and escape once the exit doors appear.

