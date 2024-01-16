Updated Jan. 16, 2024: Checked for codes!

If you want a lack of sleep and shivers down your spine, try Roblox Blair! One of the scariest experiences will test your nerves and patience like no other. Team up with friends to endure and capture various ghosts because you won’t be able to do all that yourself!

As you grind through this game, you’ll need extra cash for paranormal research items and other valuable goods to catch the undead, so use all the available Roblox Blair codes before they expire. In the meantime, check our The House TD codes list and enjoy another scary game with many freebies!

All Roblox Blair codes list

Working Roblox Blair codes

santa2023 —Redeem for 750 Cash (New)

—Redeem for 750 Cash grinch2023—Redeem for 500 Cash (New)

Expired Roblox Blair codes

How to redeem codes in Roblox Blair

Redeeming codes in Roblox Blair is a brief procedure. Follow our thorough instructions to claim free rewards right away:

Click this button to redeem your code | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch Roblox Blair in Roblox. Click on the CODES tab at the top-right corner of the screen. Insert code in the INPUT CODE pop-up textbox. Hit the green SUBMIT CODE button to claim your reward.

How can you get more codes in Roblox Blair?

Bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and check back occasionally for the latest Roblox Blair codes. We do everything we can to find the working ones and put them here.

However, if you want to look for them on your own, we suggest visiting some of the developer’s social media channels, such as:

Why are my Roblox Blair codes not working?

Redeeming Roblox Blair codes can get tricky every now and then, as they combine letters, numbers, and special symbols that are hard to distinguish sometimes, so try to copy the code from our Working list and paste it straight into the game to avoid typos. Also, if you get the message Invalid Code, that means the code has probably expired, so try to grab the latest ones as soon as you see them!

How to get more free rewards in Roblox Blair

Aside from redeeming Roblox Blair codes for freebies, you can earn extra cash if you complete the Optional objectives. They will usually provide you with additional money, but a Photo Camera too. Use it to capture the spirit or the Cursed Possessions to increase your balance. For other potential ways to get free items through special events or giveaways, check the developer’s social media channels (linked above).

What is Roblox Blair?

Roblox Blair is a scary game where players must team up with others to catch ghosts. The game takes place in some terrifying locations, where jump scares and spooky encounters are the norm. Also, it’s extremely common for you or a teammate to mysteriously and instantly die due to an unfriendly ghost.

