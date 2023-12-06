The House TD codes (December 2023)

In a sea of tower defense-based games on Roblox, The House TD stands out as one of the most challenging in this genre. You must level up your tactical units and stop spooky creatures led by frightening bosses from destroying your base.

That’s why you need help overcoming the most challenging enemies, and The House TD codes can help you out. Usually, they will give you Soul Gems for summoning Units and other valuable resources for an unbeatable defense against various waves of monsters. Since you’re here, test your skills in a similar game that also offers many freebies—Skibi Toilet Tower Defense!

All The House TD codes list

Working The House TD codes

House50k —Redeem for 10 Voodoo Coins (New)

—Redeem for 10 Voodoo Coins Thanks20k —Redeem code for 200 Soul Gems

—Redeem code for 200 Soul Gems Souls30k —Redeem code for 200 Soul Gems

—Redeem code for 200 Soul Gems Happy40k —Redeem code for 200 Soul Gems

—Redeem code for 200 Soul Gems Goatmelon—Redeem code for the Melon Master

Expired The House TD codes

Halloween

Boom10k

House3k

How to redeem codes in The House TD

Redeeming codes in The House TD is a fast process. Follow our instructions to claim free rewards right away:

Follow these simple steps to claim your free rewards right away | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launch The House TD in Roblox. Select the CODES icon in the lower-left corner. Insert the code in the ENTER CODE HERE textbox. Hit Enter to get your free reward.

How can you get more codes in The House TD?

If you want to be up-to-date with the latest The House TD codes, bookmark this article (CTRL+D). We avoid monsters on a daily basis and chase all the active codes so we can bring them here in one place for you.

However, if you want to learn more about the game basics or more ways to earn potential free items and resources, we suggest following the developer’s social media channels:

Why are my The House TD codes not working?

To avoid typos while redeeming The House TD codes, copy the code from our list and paste it straight into the game instead of typing it on your own. This short process will reduce chances for potential mistakes and save you some time and energy. Also, if you get the message INVALID CODE, that probably means the code has expired because the developers usually don’t specify the end date for their codes. If you run into an inactive code, even if it’s in our working list, let us know, and we will investigate further.

How to get more free rewards in The House TD

Besides redeeming The House TD codes for freebies, there are other ways to collect more of them in this fast-paced horror experience. Remember to collect daily rewards, especially playtime gifts (icon in the bottom-left corner), as they renew every few minutes. Also, you can check the invitation envelope because it may contain some special rewards for the most loyal players.

What is The House TD?

The House TD is a horror-themed tower defense Roblox game where you must deal with the spookiest creatures coming in waves from more sides than ever in this genre! Team up with other players in the most challenging levels, and try to collect Soul Gems at every corner to upgrade and summon your Units. While building defense to fight off monsters, use all the available codes and try to climb the top of the leaderboards!

Feel free to check more articles in our dedicated Roblox Codes section and get all the goodies in other popular Roblox titles by redeeming a bunch of codes!