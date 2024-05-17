How to complete Ask Daisy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Daisy seems to love community activities in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Besides keeping a Boutique open 24/7, she now wants to commit to a newspaper, the Dreamlight Gazette, with her own Advice Column, Ask Daisy.

This all sounds like fun until you realize you’re the advice executor and she’s merely the brains behind the Ask Daisy operations in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This means you’ll not only be restoring this long-lost art to its former, pre-Forgetting glory but also helping Daisy get used to her new routine by picking up advice requests from other villagers. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete every step of the Ask Daisy friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to gather materials and build the Advice Box in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Who knew boxes were so expensive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

15 Hardwood : Obtained by foraging in the Sunlit Plateau, Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust, and Frosted Heights.

: Obtained by foraging in the Sunlit Plateau, Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust, and Frosted Heights. Three Iron Ingots: Obtained by smelting five Iron Ore and one Coal Ore at the crafting table. You can find Iron in the Sunlit Plateau, Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust, Frosted Heights, and Forgotten Lands.

Obtained by smelting five Iron Ore and one Coal Ore at the crafting table. You can find Iron in the Sunlit Plateau, Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust, Frosted Heights, and Forgotten Lands. Five Amethyst: Found by mining in the Frosted Heights and the Forgotten Lands.

Head to the nearest crafting table and look for the Advice Box blueprint. When crafted, hand it over to Daisy to progress with Ask Daisy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to take pictures for Minnie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Best friends start businesses together. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next step is to help Minnie with her writing task. Head to the following areas and snap a photo to complete this part of Ask Daisy in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

First, take a picture of the Pillar of Friendship in the Peaceful Meadow. Then, take a picture of the Giant Willow Tree in the lake in the Glade of Trust. Lastly, take a picture of any Statue in the Mystical Cave in Dazzle Beach.

Once you’ve got all the pictures, head back to Minnie to complete this part of the quest. Then, it’s time to check on the Advice Box near Daisy’s House. Here’s how you can complete all three requests.

How to complete Vanellope’s The Next Level in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Candy girl needs a dress. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Vanellope’s The Next Level, speak with Minnie to hear about her dress design idea. Then, bring her 10 Fabric, three Gold Ingots, and 10 Red Bromeliad. Here’s how you can get each:

10 Fabric: Crafted with five Cotton, which you can buy from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau.

Crafted with five Cotton, which you can buy from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau. Three Gold Ingot: Crafted with one Coal Ore and three Gold Nuggets, which you can mine from the Sunlit Plateau, the Frosted Heights, the Forgotten Lands, and Vitalys Mines.

Crafted with one Coal Ore and three Gold Nuggets, which you can mine from the Sunlit Plateau, the Frosted Heights, the Forgotten Lands, and Vitalys Mines. 10 Red Bromeliad: Foraged from the Sunlit Plateau.

Bring the dress to Vanellope to wrap up this part of the quest in Ask Daisy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to complete Kristoff’s A Romantic In The Making in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Flowers for the lover boy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Kristoff’s A Romantic in the Making, place and water flowers on Arendelle Castle and bake a meal with Cocoa.

Flowers : Head to Anna’s Arendelle Castle on the map, open the inventory, and drop 20 flowers nearby. After they’re placed, water them with your Royal Watering can.

: Head to Anna’s Arendelle Castle on the map, open the inventory, and drop 20 flowers nearby. After they’re placed, water them with your Royal Watering can. Cocoa-based recipe: You can make 10 Chocolate Chip cookies, which require Cocoa, Wheat, Sugarcane, and Butter. Here’s how to get each ingredient: Cocoa : Foraged from the Glade of Trust and Sunlit Plateau. Wheat : Purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Grows in one minute. Sugarcane : Purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach. Grows in seven minutes. Butter : Purchased from Remy’s Pantry at the Restaurant.

You can make 10 Chocolate Chip cookies, which require Cocoa, Wheat, Sugarcane, and Butter. Here’s how to get each ingredient:

There are other Cocoa-based recipes, like Hot Cocoa, which requires Sugarcane, Milk, and a Cocoa Bean, and Chocolate Ice Cream, which requires a Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, Milk, and Slush Ice.

When everything is ready, give it to Kristoff to wrap up this part of the quest.

How to complete Mother Gothel’s Request in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Something doesn’t seem right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this last request from Mother Gothel, head to the Glade of Trust and place one Outdoor Seating piece of furniture, one Outdoor Table, and three items of Casual Decor.

Confront Mother Gothel to complete Ask Daisy in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Turns out Daisy is not such a bad advisor after all.

