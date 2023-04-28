How to find Red Bromeliad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has become one of the most popular life simulation games on the market, thanks—in part—to the game’s massive catalog of activities, Disney characters to meet, places to explore, and items to create.

Every item in Disney Dreamlight Valley has its uses for the right player, including the Red Bromeliad. This stunning flower is a required material to complete one of Olaf’s quests and can also be used to make multiple unique items that will spice up the style of your home.

If you want to acquire some Red Bromeliads in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s everything you need to know.

Where to find Red Bromeliad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Red Bromeliads can only be found in the Sunlit Plateau, so you’ll need to unlock the zone for 7,000 Dreamlight before you can start looking for the flower. Once you’ve made your way to the biome, you’ll want to search the ground for the red flowers you’re after.

Bromeliads come in pink, yellow, and red, so you might encounter some different colors before acquiring a Red Bromeliad.

If you’re after some Red Bromeliads to complete Olaf’s quest A Place for Joy, you’ll need to collect four of the flower along with one Blue Passion Lily, four White Passion Lilies, and three Salmon. Once you’ve gathered everything, give them to Olaf to complete his quest.

If you’re looking to spruce up your home, Red Bromeliads can be used to create a Bunny Cutout, a Red Mailbox, or a Red, White, and Purple Flower Rectangle, all of which will make fantastic additions to your home.