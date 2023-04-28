With the introduction of the Festival of Friendship update, Amethyst has become a far more important gemstone in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Aside from being a great way to gather Star Coins, Amethyst is a vital component for unlocking Olaf. So if you’re in need of the gemstone in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s everything you need to know.

How to get Amethyst in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Amethyst is one of the harder gemstones to acquire in Disney Dreamlight Valley. First, you can only mine for Amethyst in either the Frosted Heights or Forgotten Lands biomes, which will cost you a whopping 10,000 or 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock, respectively.

Additionally, each of the two zones will require you to progress through connecting biomes before you can even cough up the Dreamlight to unlock them. All of this makes Amethyst a true end-game gemstone in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Once you’ve unlocked either the Frosted Heights or Forgotten Lands, you’ll want to bring a level-two mining character with you. Then, just get to mining!

Amethyst is one of three required gemstones to complete The Great Blizzard quest and unlock Olaf as part of the Festival of Friendship update in Dreamlight Valley. Additionally, Amethyst can be used to create a Purple Wrought Iron Streetlamp.

The gemstone is also a great way to earn extra cash if you wish to sell it, and if you manage to get a Shiny Amethyst, you’ll rake in a nice 2,000 Star Coins.