With over 160 recipes to discover and choose from for your next dish, cooking can seem like a very daunting task in Disney Dreamlight Valley. And as more and more recipes get added with every update, cooking isn’t getting any easier.

A somewhat challenging recipe that will reward you with a decent amount of energy or 425 Star Coins is Mocha. This three-star recipe will have you completing multiple tasks and traveling all over the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley to create. But when compared to some of the more difficult recipes the game has to offer, Mocha will seem like a breeze.

Here’s everything you need to know to make Mocha in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Mocha in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Mocha is a three-star recipe that requires three different ingredients to create in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Coffee Beans

One Milk

One Cocoa Bean

Gettings your hands on Coffee Beans will be quite the task. First, you’ll need to fetch missing socks for some of the villagers in the Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach, and Forest of Valor zones. Once you’ve retrieved enough socks, Stitch will appear in the Valley and eventually become a permanent member.

Then, you’ll just need to raise Stitch’s friendship to four and you’ll unlock the quest that will grant you access to Coffee Bean Bushes. Once planted and grown, you can harvest as many Coffee Beans as you need.

Milk can be easily purchased from Chez Remy for 230 Star Coins. Chez Remy will be set up in your Valley after you’ve gone to the Ratatouille Realm through the Dream Castle and completed Remy’s quest line. You’ll unlock Cheese, Eggs, Milk, and other ingredients after finishing Remy’s quest, A Restaurant Makeover, which can be done after Chez Remy has been set up.

The final ingredient needed for Mocha in Disney Dreamlight Valley is one Cocoa Bean, which is foraged from wild trees found in the Glade of Trust and Sunlit Plateau. These two zones can be unlocked for 5,000 and 7,000 Dreamlight, respectively.

Once you’ve gathered all of the ingredients, toss them into a pot along with one Coal to whip up some tasty Mocha in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The drink is a great way to restore energy or earn some extra Star Coins.