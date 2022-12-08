How to make Hot Cocoa in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Dreamlight Valley Hot Cocoa recipe guide

A big part of Disney Dreamlight Valley is preparing a variety of recipes with the ingredients you find throughout exploring the game. Hot Cocoa, for example, is labeled as a three-star recipe and classified as a dessert.

Hot Cocoa is a three-star recipe because it requires three different ingredients to cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Sourcing the ingredients is the most difficult step in making Hot Cocoa because you must head to three places. Don’t sweat, though, this article will show you where to find the three ingredients.

How to make Hot Cocoa in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sourcing the ingredients for Hot Cocoa

The three ingredients required to make Hot Cocoa in Disney Dreamlight Valley are one piece of Sugarcane, one piece of Cocoa Bean, and one carton of Milk.

You can purchase Sugarcane from Goofy’s Stall at Dazzle Beach for 29 Star Coins and you can also buy Sugarcane seeds for five Star Coins and grow them. The Cocoa Beans can be found on Goofy’s Stall at Sunlit Plateau or at the Glade of Trust biome for 75 Star Coins. In case you don’t want to spend Star Coins for Cocoa Beans, you can pick this ingredient from the light green trees in these two locations.

As for Milk, you can purchase it from Chez Remy’s Pantry for 230 Star Coins. After you have all these three ingredients in your inventory, you must head to a cooking station in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Making Hot Cocoa

Add all three ingredients to the stove and use one piece of Coal Ore to make Hot Cocoa in Disney Dreamlight Valley. After the Hot Cocoa is done you can drink it to gain 1,563 energy or sell it at Goofy’s Stall for 401 Star Coins.

If you don’t want to do any of these things, you can give the Hot Cocoa to a companion in order to improve your Friendship Levels with that character.