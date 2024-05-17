The Stitch Cupcakes next to Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How to make Stitch Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Otherwise known as experiment 626.
The Stitch Cupcake recipe is a pretty tough dish to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley since it requires lots of premium ingredients. It’s an essential dish to learn, though, because it’s required for the Disney Parks Fest event.

Whether you’re seeking this dish to give it away to villagers as a gift or you want to place them as decorations around your valley, it’s important to add this dessert to the list of recipes you know how to cook. Here’s how to make Stitch Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Stitch Cupcake Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe

Cooking Stitch Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
It’s a pretty costly dish to cook. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Stitch Cupcake dessert is a five-star dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley, which means you need five ingredients to make it. These five components are:

  • Milk
  • Wheat
  • Butter
  • Sugarcane
  • Blueberry

Since this is a five-star recipe, you need the maximum number of ingredients to successfully cook it. Milk and Butter can be purchased from Remy’s stock at Chez Remy and Blueberries grow on the five bushes around your valley, which makes these three decently easy to get.

To get the Wheat and Sugarcane you need for the Stitch Cupcakes, you can either check Goofy’s Stalls to see if he has them in stock or grow them yourself. Wheat and Wheat Seeds can be purchased from the stall in the Peaceful Meadow biome, while Sugarcane and Sugarcane Seeds are available at the shop in the Dazzle Beach region.

Cooked Stitch Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
These cupcakes are a great decoration and a delicious meal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Knowing how to cook Stitch Cupcakes is an essential part of the Dreamlight Parks Fest event. If you want to earn all of the rewards you can get, including the exclusive popcorn buckets, you need to make lots of Stitch Cupcakes to give away.

This recipe doesn’t require any special event items, so you can make it at any point outside of the festival too. You only get rewards for cooking it while the event is active, though, so it’s best to make as many as you can before it ends so you can complete Sweet Samaritan and earn Green Buttons from Scrooge McDuck for your hard work.

