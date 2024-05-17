All popcorn buckets in Dreamlight Parks Fest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How to make all Dreamlight Parks Fest popcorn buckets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You need lots of Buttons for them.
The Dreamlight Parks Fest event in Disney Dreamlight Valley has many exclusive items you can collect, but the main rewards are special craftable popcorn buckets. These decorative items are what all of your hard work in the event leads up to, but they’re not easy to make.

All of the popcorn bucket recipes are locked until you pick up one of the Buttons you need to make it. Because of this, you might be unsure what resources you need to gather to unlock these items, so here’s how to make all the Dreamlight Parks Fest popcorn buckets in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Parks Fest popcorn bucket crafting recipes

The crafting popcorn buckets page in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
They're very costly to craft.

There are five special themed popcorn buckets you can craft for the Dreamlight Parks Fest event. All of them require Green Buttons plus an array of other colored Buttons, which means you need a massive amount of them to successfully make these items.

NameMaterials
Metallic Mickey Popcorn Bucket40 Green Buttons
15 Blue Buttons
Five Purple Buttons
20 Yellow Flower Buttons
Pooh’s Popcorn Bucket40 Green Buttons
20 Yellow Flower Buttons
10 Red Buttons
15 Blue Buttons
Cinderella Popcorn Bucket40 Green Buttons
Five Purple Buttons
15 Blue Buttons
10 Red Buttons
Stitch Popcorn Bucket40 Green Buttons
15 Blue Buttons
20 Yellow Flower Buttons
Five Purple Button
Figment Popcorn Bucket40 Green Buttons
20 Yellow Flower Buttons
Five Purple Buttons
10 Red Buttons

Since you can only claim a limited number of Green Buttons from quests each day, you can expect that making all five popcorn buckets takes some time and can’t be done in one day. It will likely take you at least two or three days to make each one if you work on everything you can do to earn Buttons every day.

All five buckets can be crafted outside of the event as long as you have the materials to do so, as is the case with items from other special events. Since you need a massive amount of Buttons to craft them, it’s best to get all of the ones you want crafted before the event ends to ensure you have enough resources to make them.

All five popcorn buckets in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
They're pretty epic decorations for your valley.

Crafting the popcorn buckets for this festival is the only way to complete the Popcorn Enthusiast duty. This is one of the exclusive event duties you can complete to earn a special map furniture item reward alongside the Sweet Samaritan and Button-Maker tasks, which unlock more map items.

Read Article All Dreamlight Parks Fest community challenges and rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The player next to a parks recycler in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
All Dreamlight Parks Fest community challenges and rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 17, 2024
Read Article Where is the Pillar of Friendship in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
Selfie with Daisy
Where is the Pillar of Friendship in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 17, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Glittering Gala in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Attending the Gala
How to complete the Glittering Gala in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 17, 2024
