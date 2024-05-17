How to make all Dreamlight Parks Fest popcorn buckets in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Dreamlight Parks Fest event in Disney Dreamlight Valley has many exclusive items you can collect, but the main rewards are special craftable popcorn buckets. These decorative items are what all of your hard work in the event leads up to, but they’re not easy to make.

All of the popcorn bucket recipes are locked until you pick up one of the Buttons you need to make it. Because of this, you might be unsure what resources you need to gather to unlock these items, so here’s how to make all the Dreamlight Parks Fest popcorn buckets in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley Dreamlight Parks Fest popcorn bucket crafting recipes

They’re very costly to craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are five special themed popcorn buckets you can craft for the Dreamlight Parks Fest event. All of them require Green Buttons plus an array of other colored Buttons, which means you need a massive amount of them to successfully make these items.

Name Materials Metallic Mickey Popcorn Bucket 40 Green Buttons

15 Blue Buttons

Five Purple Buttons

20 Yellow Flower Buttons Pooh’s Popcorn Bucket 40 Green Buttons

20 Yellow Flower Buttons

10 Red Buttons

15 Blue Buttons Cinderella Popcorn Bucket 40 Green Buttons

Five Purple Buttons

15 Blue Buttons

10 Red Buttons Stitch Popcorn Bucket 40 Green Buttons

15 Blue Buttons

20 Yellow Flower Buttons

Five Purple Button Figment Popcorn Bucket 40 Green Buttons

20 Yellow Flower Buttons

Five Purple Buttons

10 Red Buttons

Since you can only claim a limited number of Green Buttons from quests each day, you can expect that making all five popcorn buckets takes some time and can’t be done in one day. It will likely take you at least two or three days to make each one if you work on everything you can do to earn Buttons every day.

All five buckets can be crafted outside of the event as long as you have the materials to do so, as is the case with items from other special events. Since you need a massive amount of Buttons to craft them, it’s best to get all of the ones you want crafted before the event ends to ensure you have enough resources to make them.

They’re pretty epic decorations for your valley. Image via Gameloft

Crafting the popcorn buckets for this festival is the only way to complete the Popcorn Enthusiast duty. This is one of the exclusive event duties you can complete to earn a special map furniture item reward alongside the Sweet Samaritan and Button-Maker tasks, which unlock more map items.

