How to make Pottage in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There’s never a dull moment in Disney Dreamlight Valley thanks to the wide array of exciting activities to do. You can mine ores, create your own garden, or even complete quests for your favorite Disney characters. Another exciting activity is cooking.

With over 160 recipes to choose from, cooking can take up a lot of your time in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

If you’re looking for a bit of a challenge, then the three-star soup dish Pottage could be perfect for you. This recipe will have you traveling all over the world of Gameloft’s life sim to gather ingredients. Additionally, Pottage can be sold for a nice 215 Star Coins or the dish can be consumed for 461 energy.

If you’re interested in making Pottage in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s everything you need to know.

How to make Pottage

Being a three-star dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley means Pottage requires just three ingredients to be cooked. Here’s what you’ll need to make Pottage in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

One Potato

One of any Spice

One of any Vegetable

Potato is arguably the most important ingredient for Pottage and also the most difficult to acquire. First, you need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau for 7,000 Dreamlight and then the Forgotten Lands for an additional 15,000 Dreamlight. Then, you have to set up Goofy’s Stall in the zone. Finally, once all of these tasks have been completed, you can purchase a Potato or its seeds from Goofy.

To get your hands on the spice required for Pottage in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the easiest ones to get will likely be Oregano or Basil, which can both be harvested from wild plants found all over the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow, respectively.

As for the final ingredient needed to make Pottage, you can purchase most vegetables or their seeds from any of Goofy’s Stalls located in every biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley. But be aware that if you choose the seeds, you’ll have to wait a while for your plant to grow.

Once you’ve gathered up all of the necessary ingredients, throw them all into a pot along with one Coal to cook up some tasty Pottage in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This delicious recipe is a great way to earn some extra Star Coins or replenish energy.