Disney Dreamlight Valley Jan. 22 update patch notes

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been consistently receiving updates, both big and small, since it first launched on Sept. 6, 2022. The latest update was released on Jan. 22, which means you might be wondering what new content there is to explore.

Here are the complete Jan. 22 update patch notes for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley update Jan. 22, 2024 patch notes

The Jan. 22 Disney Dreamlight Valley update is not a major one and instead is just a minor hotfix that includes a bunch of bug fixes. All of the changes and fixes included in the Jan. 22 Disney Dreamlight Valley update are as follows.

Crafting other assets using Glitchy Pixel Duplicates will no longer cause all nearby materials to disappear permanently.

A crash that occurred when you selected the Dreamlight menu while offline in the Windows Store has been fixed.

Fairy Godmother's model will no longer freeze during one of her animations.

All Glitchy Pixel Duplicates, even those in storage, should now appear on the counter when crafting.

Updated some icons for various Disney IPs that previously had placeholder designs.

Moved the Flynn Scramblecoin figurine from the Frozen collection to the Tangled collection since an issue was causing him to appear as part of the wrong category.

Fixed the Right Rose Eyepatch item preventing players from changing their outfits while equipped.

Updated fishing ripple spots since they were sometimes only appearing once you got in very close range of them.

since they were sometimes only appearing once you got in very close range of them. Fixed some fishing spots that were previously inaccessible at Ancient’s Landing in A Rift in Time.

You don’t need to worry about Glitchy Pixel Duplicates causing issues while crafting anymore. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If this update didn’t include the fix you were hoping for, you might want to report it or check out the Disney Dreamlight Valley Trello board to see if the team is currently aware of or working on a fix for the issue. This Trello board is where Gameloft shared the patch notes for this update and where it provides in-depth information on all updates, bugs, and fixes for the game.

While this hotfix update is just a small one designed to patch up some big issues, we are due for the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update quite soon. This update was previously revealed as part of Gameloft’s roadmap for future content, so we know it should be released sometime in late winter this year, which likely means February.

We don’t have an official date for it just yet, but this update should be launching decently soon with the Royal Winter Star Path officially concluding on Jan. 24. The next update will include the launch of a Monsters, Inc. Realm accompanied by Mike and Sulley’s arrival, so it’s going to be a big one.