Disney Dreamlight Valley Jan. 22 update patch notes

No more losing items due to Glitchy Pixel Duplicates.
Kacee Fay
Published: Jan 22, 2024 01:34 pm
The player standing in a winter wonderland with Olaf and Belle.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Disney Dreamlight Valley has been consistently receiving updates, both big and small, since it first launched on Sept. 6, 2022. The latest update was released on Jan. 22, which means you might be wondering what new content there is to explore.

Here are the complete Jan. 22 update patch notes for Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley update Jan. 22, 2024 patch notes

The Jan. 22 Disney Dreamlight Valley update is not a major one and instead is just a minor hotfix that includes a bunch of bug fixes. All of the changes and fixes included in the Jan. 22 Disney Dreamlight Valley update are as follows.

  • Crafting other assets using Glitchy Pixel Duplicates will no longer cause all nearby materials to disappear permanently.
  • A crash that occurred when you selected the Dreamlight menu while offline in the Windows Store has been fixed.
  • Fairy Godmother’s model will no longer freeze during one of her animations.
  • All Glitchy Pixel Duplicates, even those in storage, should now appear on the counter when crafting.
  • Updated some icons for various Disney IPs that previously had placeholder designs.
  • Moved the Flynn Scramblecoin figurine from the Frozen collection to the Tangled collection since an issue was causing him to appear as part of the wrong category.
  • Fixed the Right Rose Eyepatch item preventing players from changing their outfits while equipped.
  • Updated fishing ripple spots since they were sometimes only appearing once you got in very close range of them.
  • Fixed some fishing spots that were previously inaccessible at Ancient’s Landing in A Rift in Time.

If this update didn’t include the fix you were hoping for, you might want to report it or check out the Disney Dreamlight Valley Trello board to see if the team is currently aware of or working on a fix for the issue. This Trello board is where Gameloft shared the patch notes for this update and where it provides in-depth information on all updates, bugs, and fixes for the game.

While this hotfix update is just a small one designed to patch up some big issues, we are due for the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update quite soon. This update was previously revealed as part of Gameloft’s roadmap for future content, so we know it should be released sometime in late winter this year, which likely means February.

We don’t have an official date for it just yet, but this update should be launching decently soon with the Royal Winter Star Path officially concluding on Jan. 24. The next update will include the launch of a Monsters, Inc. Realm accompanied by Mike and Sulley’s arrival, so it’s going to be a big one.

Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.