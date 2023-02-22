Disney Dreamlight Valley is giving players free loot after February’s bundle mix-up

Disney Dreamlight Valley has had an exciting, albeit not-so-positive, week. While you can purchase early access to Dreamlight Valley, it will soon become a free-to-play game, and like most free-to-play games, there will be items and bundles for players to buy.

What players didn’t expect, however, was for the first rollout of these items to cost so much. Moonstones became a purchasable currency in the latest update and the real-world cost to purchase them, and the Premium Shops items, is astronomical, with some premium items costing more than the base game.

While this has outraged a lot of players, the prices appear on par with other highly-priced cosmetics and bundles from games like Overwatch 2, Apex Legends, and VALORANT. But Disney Dreamlight Valley hasn’t addressed players’ concerns over the Premium Shop’s high price tags, and it’s unclear if they will do so.

To add to the fire, Dreamlight Valley removed two bundles from the Premium Shop earlier today that featured items that were added in error. Unfortunately, players had already begun to purchase the bundles, which were quite costly.

As compensation, Disney players who purchased these bundles will have their Moonstones reimbursed, and the correct bundles have been added to the shop.

➡️If you purchased the removed bundles:

You will receive an in-game mail for each bundle you bought, reimbursing your spent Moonstones.



➡️ALL players:

You will receive an in-game mail, granting you all the items from the two removed bundles. — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 21, 2023

According to their Twitter post, all players will receive all the items from the two removed bundles: The Scholarly Study Set and the Celestial Book Nook. They have not announced when players will receive these items in their in-game Disney mail.

So, check your in-game mail regularly over the next few days for your loot!