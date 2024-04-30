5 things to do before Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Thrills & Frills and Spark of Imagination updates

On May 1, Disney Dreamlight Valley will receive two updates, including a free update to the base game, Thrills & Frills, and Act Two of the A Rift in Time expansion, Spark of Imagination. The updates will release simultaneously with new characters to unlock, quests, and adventures.

Recommended Videos

Although it may not seem like much, there’s quite a lot of content arriving on May 1, and there are five things you can do to prepare for the upcoming updates.

1) Unlock and finish Villager quests

Minnie Mouse is Daisy’s best friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As Daisy Duck will be added in the Thrills & Frills update, we can expect to see her unlock quests tied to Donald Duck and possibly even Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Merlin, and Scrooge McDuck, as these Villagers are the ones canonically linked to Daisy. If you still need to unlock these Villagers or max out their friendship levels, it’s worth doing so before the update lands on May 1. The unlock conditions for her specific friendship quests will likely require at least a level seven or 10 friendship level with these particular characters.

For the Spark of Imagination update, Act Two of the A Rift in Time expansion, it would be a good idea to unlock and max out your friendship with Gaston, Rapunzel, and EVE. These are the only characters unlocked on the Eternity Isle until Oswald lands on May 1, so his friendship quests may require them to be at least level seven or 10.

2) Finish the Eternity Isle collection journals

Eternity Isle critters will get monochromatic variants in Sparks of Imagination. Screenshot by Dot Esports

With a whole new area added off the Docks in Ancient’s Landing of the Eternity Isle, we may also get new gems, ingredients, gatherables, and meals. But until the update lands, we won’t know for sure. If new items get added to our collections, and to ensure you’re not mixing Act One (A Rift in Time launch) collections with any possibly added in Act Two, completing as many of the collection journals as possible might be a good idea.

But as this isn’t a small endeavor and will take considerable time, it might only be worth completing the easy ones, like getting all the gems or gatherables. And then slowly work your way through completing the meals.

3) Get 20,000 Star Coins

The Forgotten Lands has some of the best gems to mine and sell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though we didn’t have to pay to place or unlock EVE, Gaston, or Rapunzel’s houses in the A Rift in Time expansion, we may need to pay to place Oswald’s house in the Eternity Isle (if it’s not already there). And for the Thrills & Frills update, we’ll likely need to pay to place Daisy Duck’s house in Dreamlight Valley.

As most of the villagers’ houses typically cost 20,000 Star Coins to construct, it would be a good idea to have at least 20,000 Star Coins on hand or 40,000 Star Coins, just in case Oswald’s house is something we will have to pay to construct on the Eternity Isle.

My favorite method of earning Star Coins is gem mining. Grab your pickaxe and mine across either realm, and it will take you no time to get enough gems to sell to earn at least 20,000 Star Coins.

If there’s a new Wishing Well on the Eternity Isle, you’ll need at least 10,000 Star Coins and a few thousand Mist to unlock it. So, having at least 20,000 Star Coins is a good base to help you get started. But having more is a good idea.

4) Unlock all biomes

Use Mist to unlock the Eternity Isle biomes and Dreamlight for the Valley’s biomes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unlocking all the biomes ensures access to every resource, regardless of your realm. So, if you still need to unlock all the biomes in Dreamlight Valley or the Eternity Isle, now’s the time.

However, if you’re starting the A Rift in Time expansion, you’ll need Mist instead of Dreamlight to unlock these new biomes. On the Eternity Isle, you will earn Mist like in the Valley by completing Mist Duties.

5) Create space for the new Villager’s homes

You’re going to need space for Daisy’s house. Image via Gameloft

One of the best aspects of Disney Dreamlight Valley is that you can create your realms to look however you like. Now that we know two new characters will land in Dreamlight Valley and on Eternity Isle (one in each realm), we can prepare a space for their new homes. This means you won’t randomly place the houses somewhere in the realms you don’t like and will eventually have to move. And if Daisy has a home and a separate boutique shop, we’ll need to find space for that as well.

Even though we have the full patch notes for the updates, there’s understandably no information on the new story aspects and what it might entail for Act Two of the A Rift in Time expansion or about Daisy’s storyline in the base game. But these are just five things you can do to make your adventures across the Disney Dreamlight Valley realms a little easier.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more