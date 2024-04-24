Disney Dreamlight Valley: When does the Thrills & Frills update release?

The next free content update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is quickly approaching. There’s a lot to look forward to, so you need to know exactly when the Thrills & Frills update is releasing.

It’s been a while since the valley has seen new content, with the previous update being released back on Feb. 28. Gameloft has a pretty consistent update schedule, and we’re due for fresh content, which means you need to know when the Thrills & Frills update for Disney Dreamlight Valley will be released.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Thrills & Frills update release date

Daisy Duck is finally arriving in the valley. Image via Gameloft

The free Thrills & Frills content update launches on May 1 for Disney Dreamlight Valley. This update includes the second chapter for the A Rift in Time expansion pass, The Spark of Imagination, if you have this premium paid option.

An official release time hasn’t been shared yet, but based on past updates, there’s a good chance the Thrills & Frills update will launch at 8am CT. All previous updates have been launched at this time, so it’s likely this one will follow the same pattern.

In the free Thrills & Frills update, the main new features are Daisy Duck, a Touch of Magic boutique to showcase and share creations, and the A Day at Disney Star Path packed with Disney Park rides. There are also some minor additions, like the inclusion of a camera system for multiplayer ValleyVerse visits with friends, the ability to engage with more activities around other players’ islands using your Royal Tools, and being able to snap pictures while on Disney rides.

Outside of the free base game content update for all, the A Rift in Time story continuation focuses on the arrival of Oswald the Lucky Rabbit and new quests for you to tackle. He’s the first character to affect gameplay and the environment in unique ways, with his character paying homage to the silent film era.

Oswald changes some items around him by turning them black and white, including many of the critters you can befriend. Since he’s part of the expansion pass, you can only meet Oswald if you have purchased this addition. This was also the case with a few previous characters, including Rapunzel, Gaston, and Eve. Oswald wasn’t a leaked character, but many hints have teased his arrival.

He’s quite mischievous. Image via Gameloft

Whether you’re only exploring the base game update or also venturing over to Eternity Isle to see all it offers, there’s a lot to look forward to with the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update, which means you want to start playing as soon as possible when it’s release on May 1.

