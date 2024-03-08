Disney Dreamlight Valley: Is the Starlight House Bundle worth it?

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a collection of optional bundles you can purchase using the premium Moonstone currency. Each one is quite costly, so it’s important to know whether it’s actually worth the price. One of these special packs is the Starlight House Bundle.

Between the Premium Shop and the many Bundles you can choose from, you need to know what’s worth spending your precious Moonstones on and what you can skip. If you’re unsure about this optional collection, here’s everything that comes in this pack and whether the Starlight House Bundle in Disney Dreamlight Valley is worth the price.

What’s in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Starlight House Bundle?

You get a new house, clothes, and so much more.

The Starlight House Bundle in Disney Dreamlight Valley has a total of 16 items. These items include Dream Styles, wardrobe assets, and furniture.

Dream Styles Belle’s Green Gown (Character Dream Style) Provincial Library House (House Dream Style)

Wardrobe items Messy Bun (Hair) Messy Bun with Sleep Mask (Hair) Ruffled Silk Dressing Gown (Coat) Ruffled Silk Pajama Top (Top) Ruffled Silk Pajama Culottes (Pants) Cucumber Eye Mask (Glasses) Chipped Slippers (Shoes)



Time to equip your new pajamas and have a movie night popcorn from the new machine.

Furniture items Starry Damask Wallpaper Vintage Starlight Projector Gilded Golden Popcorn Machine Evening Salon Lounge Pillows Dreamlight Lounge Chair Basic Lounge Chair Blooming Roses Air Bed



The Vintage Starlight Projector can be turned on to display some pretty starry light effects and the Gilded Golden Popcorn Machine can also be interacted with to have some popcorn being cooked. Neither item has any actual usage, but they’re both nice animated items to decorate with.

The Basic Lounge Chair is a rather unique item because it’s actually a customizable piece of furniture you can design using the Touch of Magic tool. This item is a beanbag-like chair that starts off plain white, but can have any motifs and colors added to it as you freely customize it however you see fit.

It's got quite a variety of exclusive items.

Out of the items this pack includes, my overall favorites and the ones I think are the best are the Messy Bun hair and Belle’s Green Gown Dream Style. I’m always looking for more hairstyle options, and the Messy Bun is a very unique one. Dream Styles are also always a fun way to change up the look of iconic Disney characters and are very exclusive assets you should always grab when you can.

The House Dream Style included in this pack is stunning too, but there are so many other good ones that I’m a bit over them since there just isn’t really a point for having a ton of different houses placed down. If you want a cottage-style look, you might love this Dream Style, but I personally prefer the Flowery Summer Cottage instead.

All of the other clothes and furniture items are nice too, but nothing about them is super notable. I’ll use everything this pack includes from time to time, but the Messy Bun and Belle’s Dream Style are definitely going to see the most use.

I'm a big fan of this hair and Belle's new look.

How much does the Starlight House Bundle cost in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Starlight House Bundle costs a total of 4,000 Moonstones. This is the exact same price as all other packs of this type you can buy.

If you are planning to spend real money to purchase this pack, the cheapest option you can get to afford the pack is the $19.99 Big Moonstone Pack which grants you 5,500 to spend. This is a massive price tag for this pack, so I recommend avoiding buying any Moonstones and instead working to earn them for free by entering DreamSnaps challenges and voting on DreamSnaps submissions.

It's quite costly.

Is Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Starlight House Bundle worth buying?

The Starlight House Bundle in Disney Dreamlight Valley is certainly worth the price if you have the Moonstones for it, but it’s not the best Bundle overall. If you can only get one Bundle, I recommend getting Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle over this one.

The Ursula Bundle is a game-changer since it adds the gameplay functionality of allowing Ursula to swap into a human form with the Vanessa Dream Style. Everything else in that pack is great too, but this alone makes it the best Bundle you can currently get.

Unlike past Dream Bundles, the Starlight House one also does not include any quests, so if you’re looking for more interactive content, this is not the Bundle for you. Both Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle and the Dapper Wall-E Dream Bundle have lots of quests, so you’ll likely enjoy those packs more.

It's good, but not great.

Even though I really like some of the quests present in other Bundles, after seeing what this one includes, I definitely prefer having more items over quests. The Starlight House Bundle, however, still feels a bit lacking in comparison to the other packs we’ve seen so far. It would benefit from having more items to make up for the lack of quests so it wouldn’t feel quite so empty.

Overall, the Starlight House Bundle is a good pack, and I’ll use some parts a lot, but I don’t think it’s a must-have since it really just feels like a bigger version of a Premium Shop purchase. Belle is one of my favorite Disney characters, but this pack just doesn’t shine like the others do. If you like the contents of the Starlight House Bundle, you won’t be disappointed, but you also don’t need to rush to the shop to purchase it and it’s certainly not worth spending real money on.