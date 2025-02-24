How to finish the Under the Straw Hat quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has a wealth of content spread across two maps in 15th-century Bohemia. Once the Trosky part of the main quest line comes to an end, you will enter the Kuttenberg region with a variety of new sidequests to partake in. One of the trickier side quests to find is Under the Straw Hat. Here is how you can start and finish this particular side quest.

How to start Under the Straw Hat in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You will find the quest here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Under the Straw Hat is a side quest you can find when you make it past the main city of Kuttenberg in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. The quest location can be found outside Kuttenberg when you take the northern exit and ride north. After you pass a couple of crossroads, you should come across a vineyard with a cross outside it. The exact map location is pictured above.

However, before you attempt to start Under the Straw Hat, you must ensure you have completed two prerequisites since the quest is highly missable.

You will need to have started and completed the Speak of the Devil main quest.

main quest. You will need to start the In Vino Veritas side quest.

Speak of the Devil is the first main quest in the Kuttenberg region that you start with Jan Zizka after completing Finger of God and the Trosky storyline. When you finish it, head to Kuttenberg and talk to the burger Casper Rudolf. Talk to him to begin In Vino Veritas, a side quest that will eventually branch out into Under the Straw Hat.

First, acquire the book titled “Sir Bushek’s Vintner Wisdom” from Adleta, who you can find in the garden. Either complete a Persuasion check or give her five Marigold and she will give you the book in return. Study the book and talk to Havel, the Tavern Keeper. He will be impressed by your knowledge and invite you to a wine-tasting event.

The vineyards have a couple of tasks for you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once this part is complete, return the newfound information to Casper Rudolf. You will then have to head to the vineyard above Kuttenberg and attempt to get recruited into their service. Optionally, you could also sneak into the vineyard, but you would be trespassing and get chased out if caught. The best way to go about this is to talk to the recruiter outside the southern entrance to enlist as a hired hand.

Under the Straw Hat will officially begin once you’re accepted as a hired hand. For best results, attempt the recruitment process at dawn (around 6am) because the quest can bug out sometimes.

How to complete Under the Straw Hat in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Jerome will take care of you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now that you have successfully enlisted as a hired hand, keep an eye out for Administrator Jerome. You should recognize him as an older man wearing a black outfit and glasses. Talk to Jerome, and he will assign you some relatively simple work. There are two tasks that you can complete in the vineyard, and finishing both of them is essential to completing this quest.

The first task is to make sure no weeds are growing in the vineyard. To do this, you must check the marked areas for any extra herbs, like Thistle, wedged between crop lines and pick them out. There is no limit to this task, and you can clear out as many tasks as you want within 12 hours of in-game time.

The second task should be very familiar to you by now—carrying sacks. Similar to the weeds, you should find sacks scattered about the vineyard. Pick them up one by one and take them to a marked spot outside your assigned room in the vineyard. Like the previous task, there is no limit to how many sacks you can pick up, so finish up your work day and return to Jerome.

After a certain point, you will get a new objective that tells you to collect your wages. This is when you talk to Administrator Jerome and tell him about all the work you’ve done. Doing so grants you Groschen and complete Under the Straw Hat, allowing you to see In Vino Veritas to its conclusion.

