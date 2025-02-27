Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Into the Underworld walkthrough

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2‘s main storyline extends across two major regions in 15th-century Bohemia. When you first make it to the Kuttenberg region, you’ll be tasked with gathering your companions before attempting to rescue Sir Hans Capon. One of the most important companions is Katherine and helping her will take you through the “Into the Underworld” main quest.

How to begin Into the Underworld in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Into the Underworld is a main story quest that begins right after you complete Speak of the Devil in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Your objective here is to find John of Liechtenstein to enlist his help in the fight against Sigismund and to warn him that the enemy knows his whereabouts. The only problem here is that John is currently in hiding and you will have to talk to a few people to find him.

Find Katherine in Kuttenberg to begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To begin with, once you part ways with Jan Zizka and Katherine, you will have to find the latter again when you make your way to Kuttenberg City. You can find Katherine working in the kitchens at the Hangman’s Hatter Tavern during the daytime. Talk to her and she’ll inform you of a spy named Goatskin that can help you out. Your first priority will be to track him down.

Make sure your Speech stats are high enough because you will need to do a lot of convincing.

Finding Goatskin

Chenyek will lead you forward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your first stop is the Hole in the Wall Tavern at the southeastern edge of the city. Once you get here, talk to the doorman Knuckles and he will inform you that Chenyek is in charge of the establishment. Talk to Chenyek and convince him to tell you about Goatskin. You will need to pass a Speech skill check if you want to get the information out of him.

If you fail the skill check, you will either have to pay Chenyek 200 Groschen or fight his strongest henchman, Goliath. If you’re unwilling to part with the money, engage Goliath in a fight and beat him to win the information. You could also take part in the fistfighting side quest if you’re going down this route.

Regardless of how you get the information, Chenyek will point you to the nearby bathhouse. Before you go there, talk to Innkeeper Weighman and he will tell you that Goatskin’s girlfriend works at the bathhouse and could help you out. This will also start a sub-objective where you can set a trap for Goatskin, which can be done when you learn more about him.

There are two main ways to find Goatskin from this point onwards, both of which will require you to complete Speech checks to progress.

1) Bathhouse visit

The first method involves going to the bathhouse and rushing to Bathhouse Madam Beata who sits in the main room of the establishment. Aside from requesting her bathhouse services, you can enquire about Goatskin with her. Her calm demeanor will quickly change to an angry one, so if you tell her you’ll beat up Goatskin, your reputation will increase.

Inform her that one of her bathmaids is secretly dating Goatskin. She will initially decline but will eventually agree to let you ask around to find out which bathmaid is Goatskin’s lover. Talk to a few of them and they will give you useful snippets of information. One particular bathmaid, Little Lida, will help you out with the second method listed here, so make sure to talk to her.

Lousy Mary holds his secrets. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The person you are looking for is Lousy Mary, a blonde bathmaid who will earnestly offer you her services. Talk to her about Goatskin and she will deny knowing anything about him. If you keep pressing the matter, though, she will reveal herself as Goatskin’s lover and will not give him up. Pass a Speech check successfully to change her mind and she will give up his whereabouts.

Goatskin hides in a barn here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Goatskin’s exact location can be found at the map location above. When you get near, Henry will wonder how to get in the hideout. This is when you walk around to the next building and climb into the barn. Drop down into the next barn and climb up another ladder to enter an otherwise inaccessible corridor. Look up to find an opening leading to a small room that you can hop into,

Climb into the opening and you will be in Goatskin’s hideout. If he isn’t there, wait until sunrise and he should show up. Talk to him to progress the quest.

2) Follow the merchant

The second method involves setting up a trap for Goatskin. On your way to the bathhouse, talk to Foreman Vlach and the rest of the miners to learn that Goatskin routinely robs wealthy bathhouse patrons. With this information in mind, go to the bathhouse and initiate a conversation with Madam Beata again, then search for Little Lida who will give you information about a merchant.

Udo is drunk and will walk slowly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After a couple of Speech checks, Little Lida will point you toward a merchant, Udo von Tauberbischofsheim, who’s busy getting drunk at the establishment. Talk to him and, after passing another Speech check, you can convince him to go home to his angry wife. Being in the drunk state he is, Udo agrees and walks towards his wagon.

Make sure it’s late at night before you approach Udo because you want to set a trap for Goatskin who only robs merchants while it’s dark outside.

Udo will take a long winding path to get to his wagon, so following him around can take a while. Maintain some distance while you tail him so that Goatskin will not get suspicious. Right before Udo reaches his wagon, Goatskin pops out and attempts to rob him. Foil his attempt and talk to Goatskin, who will not want to converse, so you will have to convince him to work with you.

Goatskin will spill the goods. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Regardless of the method you choose, once you find Goatskin and tell him who you are, he will be inclined to cooperate with you. After passing the Speech check, he will point you towards Samuel, a devout Jewish man with similar interests.

Finding Samuel

Samuel needs your help. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Samuel can be found at the prayer house to the northeast of Kuttenberg. The objective marker will take you to his exact location. The fastest way to get there would be to take the northern fast travel point and walk to the Synagogue. Meet him here and convince him of your allegiance, prompting him to tell you to disperse a group of anti-semites that are working against his people.

Head here at night. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the location shown above and wait until late at night. Doing so will start a cutscene where Henry finds out that there’s no anti-semitic group and Samuel has led him into a trap. Once the cutscene ends, you will be forced into a battle encounter with two surprisingly powerful swordsmen, so make sure your skills are polished. Defeat both of them to trigger another cutscene and draw out Samuel again.

Before you can kill them, Samuel will reveal that he set you up because he thought that you were a potential assassin. Henry will then convince Samuel that he’s looking for John of Liechtenstein as an ally, following which the cutscene will end.

Conclusion

John of Liechtenstein will welcome you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Henry will then be blindfolded and taken back to Samuel’s underground hideout. Once your blindfold is removed, John of Liechtenstein will greet you and confirm that you are, in fact, an ally. Sit down and talk with the man, telling him of your journey, preferably in elaborate detail, to gain favor with him. You will then learn that you are in the basement of the King Solomon Tavern owned by Samuel.

Completing this conversation will trigger the next main story quest, Via Argentum, and end the Into the Underworld quest. The story picks up quickly from this point so we recommend going around Kuttenberg and completing side quests to unlock useful perks in your journey ahead.

