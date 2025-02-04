The best stats to level early in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are several skills and stats to keep track of in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 that you’ll use throughout your playthrough. These stats determine how good you are at specific activities, and they level up as you successfully use them, but some are better than others to level earlier.

Many skills you get as Henry are ones you’ll be leveling throughout your entire playthrough. While in the starting area, you can try optimizing your time by focusing on the core skills you’ll frequently use, giving you a distinct advantage in several scenarios. These are the best stats you should level early on in your playthrough of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Best stats to level in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Focus on your favorite skills, and grab ones early to make money fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best skills to focus on early are Alchemy, Marksmanship, Speech, Strength, Survival, Swords, and Thievery in Kingdom Come 2. Getting these to a decently high level early can make completing quests and surviving in combat much easier. You’ll also have a better chance of making a lot of money without too much effort.

Alchemy

Combine and brew herbs to make powerful potions. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alchemy is a great skill to level up as it doesn’t require a significant investment. You need to pick up potion recipes, but you can grab them from Troskowitz and buy them from the Apothecary Emerich. The best potion to grab is the Lion potion, as it only needs Mint and Sage. It sells for the most, and as you level up Alchemy, you can unlock important perks, such as Art of Preservation, Potion Seller, Secret of Matter, and Secret of Secrets. Expect to spend a lot of time in front of an Alchemy table and level up your Survival skill as you gather herbs.

Marksmanship

Track and hunt down prey to improve your bow skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your Marksmanship skill is a combat one, and it’s excellent if you want to become an expert with a bow, crossbow, or any weapon that uses black powder. Leveling this up early can be time-consuming if you go out into the woods and focus on hunting or being in combat. However, a good way to level it up is to find someone who can hold an archery competition for you. There’s an archery range south of Trosky Castle at the quarry. You can repeat the archery competition as much as you want, leveling up Marksmanship, Strength, Agility, and Warfare. Plus, it’s a good way to secure money.

Speech

Haggle with traders to improve our Speech. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your Speech talent is a difficult skill to level up, but you use it all the time for quests, bartering, or trying to talk your way out of trouble if a guard arrests you. Still, if you want to convince people to see your side of things during a quest, having a high Speech score is the way to go—alongside a suitable wardrobe. The best way to level up your Speech skill is to constantly talk to everyone you meet, ask them questions, haggle traders, and read books. Unfortunately, books can be expensive investments, but one of the best ways to regularly level it up. Find the scribe in Troskowitz and grab their books.

Strength

Take down your opponents with superior Strength and Agility. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your Strength skill is a core talent that augments how much damage you do in combat with swords, bows, or your fists and can also increase your Charisma. Plus, having a higher Strength skill increases your carrying capacity, allowing you to hold more in your inventory. There are several ways to increase your Strength score, such as holding more than your maximum carrying capacity, fighting, competing in archery competitions, or using weapons with a higher Strength requirement.

Survival

Spend time in the forests and picking herbs to improve your Survival skills. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your Survival skill points are another talent that is an excellent resource when wandering around the forest. Not only does it make it easier to hunt and preserve food, but if you use the fast travel features, there’s a lower chance you get ambushed on the road and can avoid dangers. The best way to level up the Survival skill is to gather herbs you find on the ground, hunt, butcher an animal you hunted, cook meat, and discover points of interest as you explore Kingdom Come 2.

Swords

Challenge bandits and opponents to improve your talents with a blade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another combat skill that will always help you is Swords. As you might expect in Kingdom Come 2, having a higher talent with a sword increases your chances of surviving a fight, especially if you’re ambushed on the road. You can expect to fight with a sword nearly anytime throughout the game, and having a talent with a blade makes you more deadly. You can level up your Sword skills using a long sword, short sword, saber, or a hunting sword in combat. You can also find trainers who can teach you basics, and they might even unlock additional combos you can use in combat.

Thievery

Complete in lockpicking mini-games to steal from others. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final skill I highly recommend leveling up is Thievery, but it’s difficult because it is illegal. Any time you attempt to pick a lock or pickpocket another person, there’s a chance someone has an adverse reaction to you. There’s also a chance they could turn you in to the guards, but by increasing this skill, it’s harder for you to get caught, and it’s a great way to earn money throughout your playthrough. The best way to level up your Thievery is to pickpocket people, break into houses, and complete very easy or easy lockpicks. You’ll want to do this at night while sneaking around town to make it harder to get caught.

