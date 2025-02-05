You can unlock and learn multiple combat techniques and combinations against opponents in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. These are a great way to gain an advantage when battling any foe, and the Master Strike is a great way to surprise any one during a sword fight.

The Master Strike is a unique technique you can learn from one of the trainers you encounter during your travels. However, you have to gain their respect if you want to learn how to use it, and then there’s the matter of actually using successfully during a fight. Learning this technique is a great way to outmaneuver a foe, especially if they can parry and block every attack you throw. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Master Strike in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and how you use it.

Where to get the Master Strike in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Track down Tomcat, who is outside the Nomad camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Master Strike is the best technique from Tomcat, a figure you can learn about when you start Kingdom Come 2. You can learn about his location from a beggar in Troskowitz when she tells you how to get started in the game. For anyone who wants to become a better fighter, seeking out Tomcat early in your game is a good idea. Not only can he teach you the Master Strike, but he can also help you learn more advanced fighting techniques and multiple swordsmanship moves.

Tomcat won’t teach you the Master Strike no matter how much money you have or how much he likes you. Instead, you can only unlock the Master Strike by beating Tomcat in a duel. You can challenge him at any time after you first meet him, and if you beat him in the duel, he immediately shows you how to use the Master Strike, allowing you to use it throughout the rest of your Kingdom Come 2 playthrough.

How to beat Tomcat in a duel in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Speaking with Tomcat gives you a new trainer, and he’s only willing to teach you the Master Strike if you beat him. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The best way to tackle Tomcat is by gaining some Sword skill levels. When I fought against him to unlock the Master Strike, I was at level 16 Swords. However, this is too much. You can likely defeat him at levels 12 or 14, but this does mean you want to go on the road to fight against bandits and unlock a handful of perks to become stronger. Along the way, increasing your Strength stat is also a good idea, as this can make your attacks significantly stronger when you hit an opponent.

You also want to unlock a decent set of armor and a good sword, along with knowing how the combat system works in Kingdom Come 2. This all comes down to practice and improving your technique as you face off against adversaries. Take your time as you play because Tomcat is not going anywhere, and when you’re ready, you can challenge him to a fight.

How to use the Master Strike in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You use the Master Strike instead of a parry and eliminate your opponent. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Master Strike is similar to parrying an opponent, but rather than landing a parry and blocking the attack, you strike an opponent as you clash weapons and land an attack against them. Most bandits or those without armor in Kingdom Come 2 don’t stand up to this attack, and you can make short work of them.

The trick to successfully landing a Master Strike is to make sure your weapon is on the opposite side of your opponent. If they hold their weapon to your left, have yours on your right. When they’re keeping it to your right, hold your weapon to your left, and hold yours at your belt when they’re holding it above their head.

Now, while your weapon is on the opposite side of an opponent, when you see the green shield appear at the center of the combat reticle, rather than blocking, use a strike attack. Your weapons should clash together, and you’ll land a hit against them.

You can expect to use the Master Strike throughout combat when battling against anyone through your playthrough of Kingdom Come 2. Unfortunately, it only works with a Sword, meaning you can’t use it when holding a polearm or an axe. If you need to refresh yourself with the attack, speak with Tomcat again, or you can read up on it in the Help menu underneath the Master Strike page.

