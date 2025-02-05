How to find and beat Tomcat in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You can explore a handful of starting rumors and locations when you initially begin your journey in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. For those who don’t want to focus on getting a job, there’s the opportunity to track down Tomcat, a nomad who knows how to use a sword.

You hear about Tomcat shortly after you learn that you have to get work from the Blacksmith, Radovan, or the Miller, Kreyzl. These two can help you with the main quest to get access to the wedding, but before that, Tomcat can show you how to use a sword, giving you an edge in combat if you want to become more fearsome against bandits, raiders, or others who think they can push you around. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Tomcat in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and how to beat him.

Where to find Tomcat in Kingdom Come 2

Track down Tomcat, who is outside the Nomad camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll need to go to the west, well beyond Troskowitz and Zhelejov. You can follow the roads back to Bozhena’s hut, the herbs woman who took care of you and Hans after the attack at the pond. Make your way into the woods and over the hill. When you reach the other side, Tomcat should be next to the Nomad Camp.

When you arrive at this location, you should head south of the camp and unlock the nearby fast travel point. Now, if you ever want to return to this location and get here without too much effort, you should be able to do this. If you’d rather get here the other way, fast traveling to Semine and then going west and north is also possible. It all comes down to what fast travel points you’ve already unlocked and where you are when you want to find Tomcat in Kingdom Come 2.

Work with Tomcat to unlock advanced combos. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you first speak and meet Tomcat, he’s more than happy to train you in the basic techniques of using a combo. Talking to him and getting the basic training out of the way to unlock combos is a good way to prepare yourself to endure the starting area of Kingdom Come 2. However, after you’ve done this and unlocked these combos, the next step is to try and beat him. If you do this, he’ll teach you how to use the Master Strike.

How to beat Tomcat in Kingdom Come 2

Tomcat can offer to teach you sword techniques. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you want to unlock Tomcat’s Master Strike technique, you only need to beat him in a duel. However, you don’t want to do this right away. You want to sharpen your skills, practice fighting, and try to learn other attacks that you can use against Tomcat.

What’s helpful is Tomcat is happy to help you with this process in Kingdom Come 2. He’ll allow you to learn swordsmanship techniques, such as the Knee Strike, the Shield Deflect, and the Hammer, although the Hammer is unarmed. Still, it’s good to know for future fisticuff fights. These do cost money, and Tomcat makes a request each time you ask to learn one.

Outside of this, asking Tomcat to teach you the basics of swordsmanship is a good idea, leveling your primary Sword skill before challenging. You can do this for as long as you like, but like the techniques, these cost money each time you ask Tomcat to improve your skill.

Challenging Tomcat to a fight and beating him is the ultimate goal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When it comes to challenging and beating Tomcat, it all comes down to talent and learning how combat works in Kingdom Come 2. It also helps to have a high Sword skill. I challenged and defeated Tomcat when I reached level 16 in Swords. You likely don’t have to go this high, as fighting him at level 12 or 14 should be enough. You use real swords against Tomcat when challenging him, which can be tricky.

You’ll want to wear full armor when you fight against him to last as long as possible during this fight. You can find armor in a nearby town, complete The Lion’s Crest quest if you have the pre-order bonus, or visit Radovan to buy or make your armor.

