Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: All side quest and task locations

There's a ton of them.
Published: Feb 26, 2025 06:46 pm

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 showcases a sprawling 15th-century Bohemia that is truly alive. Every NPC has something to say and sometimes, that can lead to a side quest. As you travel, you’ll notice every location in Trosky and Kuttenberg has people in need of help.

If you are a completionist who wants to see everything the game has to offer, this list of all the side quests and tasks is for you.

Side quests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are over 100 quests in total in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, each of them tied to some NPC in particular or branching out from a main quest. While you can complete the main storyline of the game without needing to address a single side quest, doing so will give you some much-needed experience and Groschen among other rewards.

Some of these side quests can be missable, so we recommend completing them as soon as possible before progressing too far into the story.

Trosky: Every side quest and task

Forest establishing shot with character riding a horse entering on the right side of the screen in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 trailer
The opening act. Screenshot via Warhorse Studios

This is where you start off with the main story in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Most of the side quests in this region are fairly simple and also involve reclaiming companions that are important to Henry.

QuestLocation/NPCDescription
A Sinful Soul (missable)Widow in Troskowitz CemeteryCompleted as part of The Hermit quest
Bad BloodBozhena in Herbwoman Bozhena’s HutFind and return Pavlena
Battle of the Frogs and MiceInnkeeper Prochek in Tachov/Old Olbram in ZhelejovResolve the conflict between Tachov and Zhelejov
Birds of PreyGamekeeper Vostatek near Vidlak PondBring the poachers to justice
Canker (missable)Gules in SemineAcquire Canker’s Mace
Casper (missable)Gules in SemineAcquire Casper’s Ring
Carrot on a StickShepherd StanislavEscort the lost ram back to the pen
Combat Training IMaster Tomcat in the Nomad CampComplete basic combat training
Combat Training IIMaster Tomcat in the Nomad CampDefeat Tomcat to learn the Master Strike
Demons of Trosky (missable)Chamberlain Ulrich at Trosky CastlePurify 10 different fireplaces in the castle
Forbidden FruitMiller Kreyzl in Lower SemineHelp the gravedigger to gain access to the saltpetre pit
FrogsOld Olbram in ZhelejovSteal the maypole from Tachov
Handsome Charlie (missable)Gules in SemineKill Handsome Charlie and acquire Charlie’s Cap
Hunting the WerewolfHerdsboy Natan in the WildernessLearn about the werewolf
InvadersInnkeeper Betty in TroskowitzResolve the Cuman situation
Johnny the Gob (missable)Gules in SemineAcquire the Gob’s Shield
LackeyZlata near Vidlak PondSave Gamekeeper Vostatek
Materia PrimaMiller Kreyzl in Lower SemineAcquire the document from Troskowitz Rathaus
Melee at the MillMiller Kreyzl in Lower SemineDefeat all hired hands in fistfights
MiceInnkeeper Prochek in TachovPaint on Olbram’s bull
Miri FajtaVoivode in the Nomad CampReturn Marika to the camp
More Melee at the MillHired Hand Hensel in Lower SemineRepeatable fistfight event
MuttUnlocks after LaboratoresFind and save Mutt
Opus MagnumUnlocks after Forbidden FruitSteal a valuable book and learn to craft gunpowder
PilgrimageTalk to any priest after committing several sinsPray at a specified cross
Sheep Among WolvesHerdsboy Siegfried in the WildernessKill the attacking wolf pack
The Axe from the LakeHired Hand Zdenyek the Mouth in TachovFind and repair the axe from the lake
The Best for LastMiller Kreyzl in Lower SemineDefeat Grandmaster Barnaby in a fistfight
The Blacksmith’s SonBlacksmith Radovan in TachovLearn how to use the forge
The HermitUnlocks after The JauntFind the Hermit and repair a famous weapon
The Jaunt (missable)Blacksmith Radovan in TachovServe the Semine nobility and learn about the missing cart
The Lion’s Crest (DLC quest)Unlocks automaticallyFind all the pieces of the Brunswick Set
The Lost SheepHerdsboy Smoliek in the WildernessFind the dead sheep and return with its ear
The Voivode’s CurseAranka in the Nomad CampForge a saber and imbue it with canine blood
TroubadoursGeorge/Michael in Zhelejov Wagoners’ InnResolve the lute problem
Wine, Women, and BloodInnkeeper Lawrence in ZhelejovWin all fistfights in the village

Kuttenberg: Every side quest and task

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 screenshot of Gutenberg showing a water body with a castle in the distance.
The final act. Image via Warhorse Studios

The second main map of the game is even bigger than the first. As such, there are a lot more side quests in this region with even more secrets to discover through their treasure maps.

QuestLocation/NPCDescription
A Good ScrubBathhouse Owner Betty in KuttenbergHelp Betty set up the bathhouse
A Moment of FameTobias “Darling” in HorschanStop Hired Hand Stanley from bullying Tobias
AbsolverThomas of Kolin in Sigismund’s CampSteal The Absolver sword for Thomas or deceive him with a fake
All’s FairHired Hand Pavel in WysokaSteal a rosary, book, and ring for Pavel
Arrow-head (missable)Karel Arrowhead near GrundHelp Karel carry a sack back to his camp
Ars DimicatoriaMenhard von Frankfurt in KuttenbergResolve the situation to unlock access to the Fighting Hall
Attila (missable)Groom Hashtal in MaleshovRecover Hashtal’s stolen horse from the bandit camp
BellatoresJan Posy of Zimburg in BylanyFree Miroslav and conquer Zimburg
Beyond the GraveRat in KuttenbergRetrieve a dead mine owner’s seal from his grave
Civic DutyBailiff Andreas Plumel in KuttenbergReport the Guild’s activities to the Bailiff for a reward
Damsel in DistressMill Maid in the Mill near KuttenbergResolve the conflict between a miller and a thieving maid
Dragon’s LairMonk Slava in BylanyAcquire the destroy the dragon bones
EnoughInnkeeper Zdeslav in MiskowitzDefeat all competitors in back-to-back fistfights
Feast for the PoorChenyek in KuttenbergSupply beggars in Kuttenberg with sausages from Sigismund’s stock
Fight DirtyThomlin Bruthans in HorschanWin fistfights against all the competitors
Hammer and TongsBlacksmith Zdimir in GrundCraft a better Competition Sword than Scholar Matthias
High TollInnkeeper Franz Geldstuck in KuttenbergSuccessfully collect toll from traveling merchants
Hush, My DarlingBlacksmith’s wife Martha in MiskowitzFind Victoria and learn of her fate
Ill ReputeBathhouse Owner Betty in KuttenbergHelp Betty gain the title of Municipal Bathhouse for her establishment
In Vino VeritasCasper Rudolf in KuttenbergHelp Casper improve his wine business
Kuttenberg TournamentMenhard von Frankfurt in KuttenbergParticipate in and win the Kuttenberg Tournament
Last WillWidow Gerda in KuttenbergDefend the widow’s honor as her champion in a duel
Like Old Times (missable)Sir Hans Capon in Devil’s DenGo hunting with Sir Hans (similar to the quest in the first game)
Lost HonourJezhek of Holohlavy in Sigismund’s CampFind and retrieve Jezhek’s lost horse and armor set
Mark of the BrotherhoodMenhard von Frankfurt in KuttenbergRepair and reforge the Guild Sword for Menhard
Master Schindel’s Toys (missable)Bathhouse Owner Adam in KuttenbergRetrieve the stolen items for Master Schindel
Nail in the CoffinInnkeeper Mole in KuttenbergDefeat the Grandmaster Frantishek in a fistfight
Popinjay ShootForeman Vlach in KuttenbergWin the shooting tournament in Kuttenberg
Post ScriptumKvyetoslav in KuttenbergDecide the miners’ fate with a letter to the mineshaft owner
Primum Nil NocereMlada in SuchdolHelp Mlada treat her husband Peter
RansomJan of Suchotlesky in DanemarkSave Jan’s brother taken hostage in Sigismund’s Camp
Rosa’s Book (missable)Rosa Ruthard in KuttenbergRetrieve a book for Rosa and help her finish it
Seeking Justice (missable)Captain Frenzl in SuchdolConfront Hired Hand Pavel and bring him to justice
Skeleton in the ClosetJan Posy of Zimburg near BylanyHelp Jan Posy and Miroslav retrieve a chest from a group of Cumans
Something RottenInnkeeper Grosch in GrundTake care of Bandit Eggman’s group for Grosch
Spoils of WarCaptain Puta in BohunowitzAcquire supplies from the villagers in Bohunowitz
Striped ToniesForeman Vlach in KuttenbergHelp Miner Anton and Miner Franzi complete their tradition
Teeth in the BagInnkeeper Mole in KuttenbergWin fistfights against all opponents in Kuttenberg
The Collector (missable)Bailiff Crux in MiskowitzDeal with Matthew the Collector and recover a valuable item
The Fifth CommandmentKatherine in KuttenbergAssist Katherine by solving the murders of the women
The German’s TreasureRat in KuttenbergAcquire the treasure for a trafficker
The HeirloomSvatava Mikush in BylanyFind and return Tailor Mikush back to his family
The Mouth of HellFather Marian in Old KutnaFind the source of the evil in the mines
The Peasants’ RevoltHerbwoman Vlasta near MiskowitzFind out what really happened in the rebel camp
The ReliquaryHumble Knight near Sedletz MonasteryRetrieve Sir Valentine’s Sword for the Humble Knight
The SparkMessenger of the Guild in KuttenbergHelp the Guild create a massive diversion
The Stalker (missable)Katherine in KuttenbergHelp Katherine by dealing with her stalker
The Thieves’ CodeChenyek in KuttenbergLearn the true meaning of the symbols left by the thieves
The ThunderstoneKona in GrundAcquire the real Thunderstone for its original owner
The White RoebuckHuntsman Dobrosh Pecker in SuchdolRetrieve the White Buck’s Hide and deal with the poachers
Thou Art but DustBrother Morticius in Old KutnaBuild three pyramids of varied bones
Tragedy in Danemark (missable)Miller Hermann in DanemarkKill all of the bandits in Danemark
Under the Straw Hat (missable)Recruiter in the Kuttenberg VineyardComplete all of Administrator Jerome’s tasks (part of In Vino Veritas)
VictimizedMargaret in PschitokyHelp the scorned vagrant Margaret take revenge
Warding off EvilJohann Parler in KuttenbergCreate a protective axe as a talisman for the Church of Saint Barbara
X Marks the SpotHired Hand Krizhan in PschitokyFind the treasure that Krizhan’s Treasure Map leads to
Yackers ‘n’ FashForeman Vlach in KuttenbergFind and return St. Anthony’s Standard back to the foreman

We recommend completing all of these side quests as they become available. Not only are some of them missable, but finishing them early will grant you much-needed experience in specific skills to unlock perks that will be useful in the main story quests ahead.

