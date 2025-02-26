Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: All side quest and task locations

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 showcases a sprawling 15th-century Bohemia that is truly alive. Every NPC has something to say and sometimes, that can lead to a side quest. As you travel, you’ll notice every location in Trosky and Kuttenberg has people in need of help.

If you are a completionist who wants to see everything the game has to offer, this list of all the side quests and tasks is for you.

Side quests in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are over 100 quests in total in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, each of them tied to some NPC in particular or branching out from a main quest. While you can complete the main storyline of the game without needing to address a single side quest, doing so will give you some much-needed experience and Groschen among other rewards.

Some of these side quests can be missable, so we recommend completing them as soon as possible before progressing too far into the story.

Trosky: Every side quest and task

The opening act. Screenshot via Warhorse Studios

This is where you start off with the main story in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. Most of the side quests in this region are fairly simple and also involve reclaiming companions that are important to Henry.

Quest Location/NPC Description A Sinful Soul (missable) Widow in Troskowitz Cemetery Completed as part of The Hermit quest Bad Blood Bozhena in Herbwoman Bozhena’s Hut Find and return Pavlena Battle of the Frogs and Mice Innkeeper Prochek in Tachov/Old Olbram in Zhelejov Resolve the conflict between Tachov and Zhelejov Birds of Prey Gamekeeper Vostatek near Vidlak Pond Bring the poachers to justice Canker (missable) Gules in Semine Acquire Canker’s Mace Casper (missable) Gules in Semine Acquire Casper’s Ring Carrot on a Stick Shepherd Stanislav Escort the lost ram back to the pen Combat Training I Master Tomcat in the Nomad Camp Complete basic combat training Combat Training II Master Tomcat in the Nomad Camp Defeat Tomcat to learn the Master Strike Demons of Trosky (missable) Chamberlain Ulrich at Trosky Castle Purify 10 different fireplaces in the castle Forbidden Fruit Miller Kreyzl in Lower Semine Help the gravedigger to gain access to the saltpetre pit Frogs Old Olbram in Zhelejov Steal the maypole from Tachov Handsome Charlie (missable) Gules in Semine Kill Handsome Charlie and acquire Charlie’s Cap Hunting the Werewolf Herdsboy Natan in the Wilderness Learn about the werewolf Invaders Innkeeper Betty in Troskowitz Resolve the Cuman situation Johnny the Gob (missable) Gules in Semine Acquire the Gob’s Shield Lackey Zlata near Vidlak Pond Save Gamekeeper Vostatek Materia Prima Miller Kreyzl in Lower Semine Acquire the document from Troskowitz Rathaus Melee at the Mill Miller Kreyzl in Lower Semine Defeat all hired hands in fistfights Mice Innkeeper Prochek in Tachov Paint on Olbram’s bull Miri Fajta Voivode in the Nomad Camp Return Marika to the camp More Melee at the Mill Hired Hand Hensel in Lower Semine Repeatable fistfight event Mutt Unlocks after Laboratores Find and save Mutt Opus Magnum Unlocks after Forbidden Fruit Steal a valuable book and learn to craft gunpowder Pilgrimage Talk to any priest after committing several sins Pray at a specified cross Sheep Among Wolves Herdsboy Siegfried in the Wilderness Kill the attacking wolf pack The Axe from the Lake Hired Hand Zdenyek the Mouth in Tachov Find and repair the axe from the lake The Best for Last Miller Kreyzl in Lower Semine Defeat Grandmaster Barnaby in a fistfight The Blacksmith’s Son Blacksmith Radovan in Tachov Learn how to use the forge The Hermit Unlocks after The Jaunt Find the Hermit and repair a famous weapon The Jaunt (missable) Blacksmith Radovan in Tachov Serve the Semine nobility and learn about the missing cart The Lion’s Crest (DLC quest) Unlocks automatically Find all the pieces of the Brunswick Set The Lost Sheep Herdsboy Smoliek in the Wilderness Find the dead sheep and return with its ear The Voivode’s Curse Aranka in the Nomad Camp Forge a saber and imbue it with canine blood Troubadours George/Michael in Zhelejov Wagoners’ Inn Resolve the lute problem Wine, Women, and Blood Innkeeper Lawrence in Zhelejov Win all fistfights in the village

Kuttenberg: Every side quest and task

The final act. Image via Warhorse Studios

The second main map of the game is even bigger than the first. As such, there are a lot more side quests in this region with even more secrets to discover through their treasure maps.

Quest Location/NPC Description A Good Scrub Bathhouse Owner Betty in Kuttenberg Help Betty set up the bathhouse A Moment of Fame Tobias “Darling” in Horschan Stop Hired Hand Stanley from bullying Tobias Absolver Thomas of Kolin in Sigismund’s Camp Steal The Absolver sword for Thomas or deceive him with a fake All’s Fair Hired Hand Pavel in Wysoka Steal a rosary, book, and ring for Pavel Arrow-head (missable) Karel Arrowhead near Grund Help Karel carry a sack back to his camp Ars Dimicatoria Menhard von Frankfurt in Kuttenberg Resolve the situation to unlock access to the Fighting Hall Attila (missable) Groom Hashtal in Maleshov Recover Hashtal’s stolen horse from the bandit camp Bellatores Jan Posy of Zimburg in Bylany Free Miroslav and conquer Zimburg Beyond the Grave Rat in Kuttenberg Retrieve a dead mine owner’s seal from his grave Civic Duty Bailiff Andreas Plumel in Kuttenberg Report the Guild’s activities to the Bailiff for a reward Damsel in Distress Mill Maid in the Mill near Kuttenberg Resolve the conflict between a miller and a thieving maid Dragon’s Lair Monk Slava in Bylany Acquire the destroy the dragon bones Enough Innkeeper Zdeslav in Miskowitz Defeat all competitors in back-to-back fistfights Feast for the Poor Chenyek in Kuttenberg Supply beggars in Kuttenberg with sausages from Sigismund’s stock Fight Dirty Thomlin Bruthans in Horschan Win fistfights against all the competitors Hammer and Tongs Blacksmith Zdimir in Grund Craft a better Competition Sword than Scholar Matthias High Toll Innkeeper Franz Geldstuck in Kuttenberg Successfully collect toll from traveling merchants Hush, My Darling Blacksmith’s wife Martha in Miskowitz Find Victoria and learn of her fate Ill Repute Bathhouse Owner Betty in Kuttenberg Help Betty gain the title of Municipal Bathhouse for her establishment In Vino Veritas Casper Rudolf in Kuttenberg Help Casper improve his wine business Kuttenberg Tournament Menhard von Frankfurt in Kuttenberg Participate in and win the Kuttenberg Tournament Last Will Widow Gerda in Kuttenberg Defend the widow’s honor as her champion in a duel Like Old Times (missable) Sir Hans Capon in Devil’s Den Go hunting with Sir Hans (similar to the quest in the first game) Lost Honour Jezhek of Holohlavy in Sigismund’s Camp Find and retrieve Jezhek’s lost horse and armor set Mark of the Brotherhood Menhard von Frankfurt in Kuttenberg Repair and reforge the Guild Sword for Menhard Master Schindel’s Toys (missable) Bathhouse Owner Adam in Kuttenberg Retrieve the stolen items for Master Schindel Nail in the Coffin Innkeeper Mole in Kuttenberg Defeat the Grandmaster Frantishek in a fistfight Popinjay Shoot Foreman Vlach in Kuttenberg Win the shooting tournament in Kuttenberg Post Scriptum Kvyetoslav in Kuttenberg Decide the miners’ fate with a letter to the mineshaft owner Primum Nil Nocere Mlada in Suchdol Help Mlada treat her husband Peter Ransom Jan of Suchotlesky in Danemark Save Jan’s brother taken hostage in Sigismund’s Camp Rosa’s Book (missable) Rosa Ruthard in Kuttenberg Retrieve a book for Rosa and help her finish it Seeking Justice (missable) Captain Frenzl in Suchdol Confront Hired Hand Pavel and bring him to justice Skeleton in the Closet Jan Posy of Zimburg near Bylany Help Jan Posy and Miroslav retrieve a chest from a group of Cumans Something Rotten Innkeeper Grosch in Grund Take care of Bandit Eggman’s group for Grosch Spoils of War Captain Puta in Bohunowitz Acquire supplies from the villagers in Bohunowitz Striped Tonies Foreman Vlach in Kuttenberg Help Miner Anton and Miner Franzi complete their tradition Teeth in the Bag Innkeeper Mole in Kuttenberg Win fistfights against all opponents in Kuttenberg The Collector (missable) Bailiff Crux in Miskowitz Deal with Matthew the Collector and recover a valuable item The Fifth Commandment Katherine in Kuttenberg Assist Katherine by solving the murders of the women The German’s Treasure Rat in Kuttenberg Acquire the treasure for a trafficker The Heirloom Svatava Mikush in Bylany Find and return Tailor Mikush back to his family The Mouth of Hell Father Marian in Old Kutna Find the source of the evil in the mines The Peasants’ Revolt Herbwoman Vlasta near Miskowitz Find out what really happened in the rebel camp The Reliquary Humble Knight near Sedletz Monastery Retrieve Sir Valentine’s Sword for the Humble Knight The Spark Messenger of the Guild in Kuttenberg Help the Guild create a massive diversion The Stalker (missable) Katherine in Kuttenberg Help Katherine by dealing with her stalker The Thieves’ Code Chenyek in Kuttenberg Learn the true meaning of the symbols left by the thieves The Thunderstone Kona in Grund Acquire the real Thunderstone for its original owner The White Roebuck Huntsman Dobrosh Pecker in Suchdol Retrieve the White Buck’s Hide and deal with the poachers Thou Art but Dust Brother Morticius in Old Kutna Build three pyramids of varied bones Tragedy in Danemark (missable) Miller Hermann in Danemark Kill all of the bandits in Danemark Under the Straw Hat (missable) Recruiter in the Kuttenberg Vineyard Complete all of Administrator Jerome’s tasks (part of In Vino Veritas) Victimized Margaret in Pschitoky Help the scorned vagrant Margaret take revenge Warding off Evil Johann Parler in Kuttenberg Create a protective axe as a talisman for the Church of Saint Barbara X Marks the Spot Hired Hand Krizhan in Pschitoky Find the treasure that Krizhan’s Treasure Map leads to Yackers ‘n’ Fash Foreman Vlach in Kuttenberg Find and return St. Anthony’s Standard back to the foreman

We recommend completing all of these side quests as they become available. Not only are some of them missable, but finishing them early will grant you much-needed experience in specific skills to unlock perks that will be useful in the main story quests ahead.

