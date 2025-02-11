Best perks in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, ranked

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 allows you to modify Henry’s playstyle any way you want. You can tailor Henry’s attributes to your liking and shape him using perks.

These perks are unlocked as your level increases, starting with basic bonuses and leading up to more advanced options that scale into the endgame portions of the story. With so many perks to choose from, knowing which ones suit your playstyle can be confusing. Fortunately, we have you covered.

Ranking the best perks in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are over 200 perks to choose from in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. These perks fall under a variety of skills that are derived from your base stats. Some of these perks make your leveling process much easier while the others give you that boost of endgame power you will need.

The perks mentioned here will be divided by tiers and can be picked up by any playstyle you have chosen at the beginning.

D-tier perks

These perks are non-essential, but help to have in the early stages of the game.

Featherweight

Perk category: Agility

The terrain in 15th-century Bohemia can be quite challenging to navigate. As such, there are times when you might encounter a steep precipice and not notice because of the trees blocking your vision. This perk will save you by reducing your fall damage by 30 percent, allowing Henry to survive falls that would have otherwise killed him.

Flower Power

Perk category: Survival

No matter where you travel, you should notice herbs growing everywhere. Picking up a few of them from time to time will help your alchemical pursuits, however, with this perk, collecting about 30 of them will also increase your Charisma by two. Note that this boost only works with fresh herbs, so make sure they haven’t wilted away.

Head Start

Perk category: Horsemanship

Traveling by horse greatly speeds up your journey across Bohemia and since you can acquire one quite early in the game, having this perk will benefit your Horsemanship even more. Using a quick start will make your horse briefly run faster than the wind, getting you out of precarious situations or helping you win races if you decide to compete in them.

C-tier perks

These perks are retroactively effective at any point in time.

Charming Companion

Perk category: Houndmaster

Once you acquire your loyal hound Mutt back, he will stick with you for the rest of your journey. Since he’s present around Henry at all times, barring a few events, this perk will remain active almost permanently. Your Charisma is increased by three whenever Mutt is nearby, greatly benefiting all of your conversational skill checks.

Charming Man/Opportunist

Perk category: Main Level

Reputation plays a big part in how people treat Henry whenever he visits a new town or tries to haggle for good prices. Depending on how you treat people in general, your reputation with the public can either improve or deteriorate. The Charming Man perk will improve all your reputation gain by 10 percent, while Opportunist will reduce the reputation loss by 10 percent.

Depending on how you play, pick one of the two because they are mutually exclusive.

Hellhound

Perk category: Houndmaster

If you prefer to play by showcasing Henry’s menacing aura to your advantage, this perk is for you. Hellhound will make Henry appear more threatening whenever you engage in dialogue with Mutt nearby. This perk provides a bonus during Presence and Intimidation skill checks, making them more likely to succeed and terrify enemies into submission.

Additionally, this perk also works in combat. Enemies will give up easier or risk a harder time trying to fight back against Henry.

B-tier perks

These perks help you in combat and conversation alike.

Driven by Vengeance

Perk category: Main Level

Since most of your combat, whether unarmed or with weapons, will happen at close range, this perk will never fail you. If you prefer solving your problems with violence instead of words, Driven by Vengeance will grant you increased attack speed and stamina regeneration whenever you kill an enemy. This perk truly shines when you’re outnumbered and pick them off one by one.

Jack of All Trades

Perk category: Speech

The best middle-of-the-road perk that can work its way into any build. Jack of All Trades grants you a flat bonus of two extra points to any skill whenever you engage in dialogue. These skill checks can apply to Persuasion and Coercion or Presence and Intimidation, so no matter which way you want to go, Jack of All Trades will always be useful.

Additionally, if you succeed at these skill checks with the Jack of All Trades perk active, you will gain twice the experience as a reward.

Nimble Stance

Perk category: Agility

The combat in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can be complex for the inexperienced. Since you will be routinely fighting at a numerical disadvantage, learning how to dodge properly is key to Henry’s survival. Nimble Stance reduces the stamina cost of all your dodges by 40 percent, allowing you to sway effortlessly as attacks are thrown at you, leaving you enough time to counterattack.

Since this perk applies to armed and unarmed combat, picking it up at any stage of the game will greatly improve your combat potential.

A-tier perks

These perks are amazing to have for every kind of playstyle.

Liberal Arts

Perk category: Scholarship

Liberal Arts is a perk you want to take as early as possible during your playthrough. Once your Scholarship hits level 10, you will gain access to this perk. Picking it up will allow you to identify the difficulty level of a variety of skill checks.

Since your skill levels are pretty abysmal early in the game, Liberal Arts will let you know if choosing a certain option during a dialogue section is worth the attempt or not. This will make your early game a lot easier, allowing you to succeed at otherwise difficult skill checks.

One thing of note is that this perk will not let you see the skill levels of your opponents, which is why Liberal Arts did not make it to our S tier.

Next to Godliness

Perk category: Vitality

There will be moments where Henry will end up staggering towards the nearest settlement on the verge of death with a red screen flashing in front of his eyes and no bed to rest in. This is where you head to the nearest water trough or body of water with the Next to Godliness perk and take a dip. Washing yourself will also heal you for 10 health points as you get clean.

Even if you don’t heal completely, going to sleep clean will increase your health regeneration, necessitating fewer hours of sleep to get back to maximum health. A clean Henry is also a presentable Henry, allowing him to be more successful at various Speech skill checks.

Showtime

Perk category: Swords

This perk gets more effective as you progress through the story and learn more combos from skill teachers. Showtime is the perk you want if you enjoy using a sword because it will recover some of your stamina every time you land a successful combo or master strike. This perk works better as you learn more sword combos, so keep an eye out for skill teachers in every settlement.

Since stamina is the most important resource to manage in combat, every perk that helps you manage your stamina will benefit Henry in the long run and make him stronger over time.

S-tier perks

Henry will personally thank you for picking up these perks.

Against All Odds

Perk category: Warfare

The longer you play Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the more you will realize that the combat is never fair towards Henry. You will be routinely outnumbered with enemies surrounding you from every side. If you want to tip the scales in your favor, pick up Against All Odds. This perk will grant Henry a bonus of two points to his Strength, Agility, and Warfare skills whenever he is fighting more than one person.

The bonuses to your stats will come in handy when you combine this perk with every other combat perk in this tier list, allowing you to mow down enemies with relative ease once you’re skilled enough.

Leshy

Perk category: Survival

At first glance, Leshy might not seem like your typical S-tier perk, but combined with other perks, this one shoots up the rankings. Leshy will make Henry almost invisible in any forested area by reducing his scent. This perk also improves his stamina regeneration by 15 percent while increasing his Strength, Agility, Vitality, and Stealth.

Leshy has two levels and picking up the second level increases the stat gains even further. Leshy II increases Henry’s Strength, Agility, and Vitality by two points while his Stealth goes up by four points. Combining this perk with extends Leshy’s buffs to every location outside of towns and settlements.

Since most of your combat takes place outside cities, Leshy is a must-have for any build.

Pack Mule

Perk category: Strength

Getting early points in Strength is well worth it for this one perk. Pack Mule will increase Henry’s carrying capacity by 12 pounds, which comes in handy when you’re looting dead bodies or picking up herbs. Carrying heavy armor back can be tough work and, when your horse is overburdened, that extra carrying capacity will come in handy.

This perk is especially useful when you want to make a quick profit after a long battle or two. Combine this with the Hard-Working Lad perk to gain even more carrying capacity in the early stages of the game.

