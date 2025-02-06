How to haggle for the best prices in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 puts you back in the shoes of Henry, who, despite his fortunes in the first game, finds himself broke yet again. Earning your Groschen can be difficult in the early stages of the game, so selling what you make (or steal) is your best bet. If you want the best prices for your quality goods, you will have to haggle with the shopkeepers.

Recommended Videos

How to haggle in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Use it whenever you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Haggling is a skill in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 that allows you to negotiate for better prices whenever you buy or sell at a vendor. Different vendors sell and accept different types of items, so make sure you’re going to the right one before you decide to haggle with them.

If your primary aim is to sell something, however, it’s best to find a fence. They will accept any item you sell them, including stolen items and stuff you acquire from nests, at better prices, provided you haggle properly.

The actual haggling process is pretty simple. When you talk to a vendor to initiate the trade process and select the items you want to buy or sell, you should see a small option at the bottom of your screen that says “Haggle.” This is where you work your magic on them and make the trade for the price you want instead of what the vendors offer you.

Choose the items you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you decide to buy, make sure your offer is lower than the vendor’s asking price. Similarly, for selling, your offer should be higher than what they are willing to pay. If your offer is close to the price they’re asking for, the haggle should be completed successfully. But the greater the difference between your offer and their price gets, the more annoyed the vendors will become.

They will renegotiate their prices with you every time you decide not to pay their asking price. As indicated by the bar below the negotiation slider, the vendors will become more impatient every time you renegotiate a new price. If their annoyance reaches a maximum, they will call off the trade, and you will have to buy or sell the items at full price.

If you don’t want to complete the trade at full price, it would be best to find a different vendor to haggle with or just come back after a few hours, and the vendor should have calmed down. One important thing here is that every unsuccessful trade will lower your reputation with the vendors, making future haggling attempts even harder until you raise your reputation.

How to get the best prices through haggling in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The best haggling requires skill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not all haggles will go smoothly. There are a variety of factors that influence your success rate when haggling with different vendors. If you want to get the best possible prices for the trades you make, you will have to make some changes to your approach.

The first thing to do is improve your reputation with the vendors you routinely sell to. You can do this through dialogue (if possible) and agree with their points of view. You can also buy items at a higher cost or sell them at a lower cost to improve their standing with you. The easiest way to do this would be buying cheap items from them or selling junk from your inventory for 0.1 Groschen per pop.

The better your reputation gets, the cheaper the vendors will make their prices for you. With a high enough reputation, you can haggle towards the most expensive first without worrying about the vendors canceling the deal. Doing this will make them meet in the middle, thus offering you the best possible price for the items without affecting your reputation with them.

Finally, having a high enough Charisma stat should help you pull off all but the most impossible haggles in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

