All crafting recipe locations in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Crafting is critical in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, as it gives you direct upgrades to many weapons and armor you can loot or purchase throughout the game. However, tracking these crafting recipes can take a long time as many are hidden.
Learning where to unlock every crafting recipe takes time, but if you know where to look for it, you can unlock a new blueprint to craft it at a blacksmith. We’ll be breaking down where you need to go to unlock every crafting recipe location you can learn in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, giving you access to the best weaponry for Henry.
Where to find all crafting recipe locations in Kingdom Come 2
There are four types of crafting recipes: Swords, Longswords, and Axes. There’s an Other category, but these are smaller items that are not some of the more notable weapons you can add to your arsenal.
All Axes crafting recipe locations in Kingdom Come 2
These are where you can find all Axe craftable weapons in Kingdom Come 2.
|Crafting Recipe Weapon
|Description
|Location image
|Adorned Axe
|The Adorned Axe is a weapon you can craft after completing The Axe from the Lake quest.
|Bearded Axe
|You can pick up the Bearded Axe recipe by purchasing it from traders, such as blacksmiths in Kuttenberg, or Apprentice Bull in Trosky.
|Broad Axe
You can pick up the Broad Axe recipe by purchasing it from traders, such as blacksmiths in Kuttenberg, or Blacksmith Osina in Trosky.
|Brunswick’s Poleaxe
|A pre-order weapon that you get while completing The Lion’s Crest quest.
|Carpenter’s Axe
|You can find the Carpenter’s Axe sold by a handful of traders in Kuttenberg or by the Bull blacksmith. Alternatively, you can find it while exploring the Woodcutter’s Camp in Trosky next to Lower Semine.
|Cuman Fokos
|You can buy this from a trader in Kuttenberg, or you can loot it by exploring outside of Opatowitz.
|Executioner’s Axe
|The Executioner’s Axe is on Elbel Spangus’s vendor. You can also find it north of Troskowtiz.
|Horseman’s Pick
|You can find this blueprint while exploring outside Mesoles. It’ll be in a chest on the east side.
|Knight’s Axe
|There are several blacksmith and traders in Kuttenberg who can sell you this schematic, or you can loot it from the Humble Knight’s chest to the northeast of Old Kutna.
|Work Axe
|Radovan gives you the Work Axe as he’s training you to become a blacksmith.
All Longsword crafting recipe locations in Kingdom Come 2
Here is where you can find all craftable Longswords in Kingdom Come 2.
|Crafting Recipe Weapon
|Description
|Location image
|Battle Longsword
|There’s a chest north of Mesoles that you can use a lockpick on to discover the Battle Longsword.
|Broad Longsword
|There’s a chance you can purchase the Broadsword recipe from blacksmiths in Kuttenberg, but you can also find it inside Trosky Castle. You can find it in the Castle Armory, on the south side of the castle, on the same level as the kitchen.
|Common Longsword
|Several traders in Trosky and Kuttenberg have the Common Longsword for sale, but you can loot it by searching the guard’s house in Troskowtiz.
|Duelling Longsword
|You can find this recipe exclusively in Kuttenberg, and appears in several chests. There’s one you can find north of Old Kutna.
|Guild Longsword
|You can unlock this quest during the Mark of the Brotherhood quest and you must reforge it.
|Unavailable
|Henry’s Sword Reforged
|You unlock this recipe when you reach the end of the Judgement Day quest.
|Unavailable
|Knight’s Longsword
|The Knight’s Longsword appears early in Tachov. You can find it inside Radovan’s house, on the south side. This is trespassing.
|Reforged Radzig Kobyla’s Sword
|You receive this schematic shortly after you complete the Storm quest.
|The Hermit’s Sword
|You unlock The Hermit’s Sword at the beginning of The Hermit’s quest from Radovan.
All Sword crafting recipe locations in Kingdom Come 2
This is where you can find all Sword craftable weapons in Kingdom Come 2.
