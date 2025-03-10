All crafting recipe locations in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Track down every craftable weapon that you can make at a blacksmith, creating the best weapons for every fight.

Crafting is critical in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, as it gives you direct upgrades to many weapons and armor you can loot or purchase throughout the game. However, tracking these crafting recipes can take a long time as many are hidden.

Learning where to unlock every crafting recipe takes time, but if you know where to look for it, you can unlock a new blueprint to craft it at a blacksmith. We’ll be breaking down where you need to go to unlock every crafting recipe location you can learn in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, giving you access to the best weaponry for Henry.

Where to find all crafting recipe locations in Kingdom Come 2

Bring these crafting recipes to the blacksmith station and craft them for increased stats. Screenshot by DotEsports

There are four types of crafting recipes: Swords, Longswords, and Axes. There’s an Other category, but these are smaller items that are not some of the more notable weapons you can add to your arsenal.

All Axes crafting recipe locations in Kingdom Come 2

These are where you can find all Axe craftable weapons in Kingdom Come 2.

Crafting Recipe Weapon Description Location image Adorned Axe The Adorned Axe is a weapon you can craft after completing The Axe from the Lake quest. Bearded Axe You can pick up the Bearded Axe recipe by purchasing it from traders, such as blacksmiths in Kuttenberg, or Apprentice Bull in Trosky. Broad Axe

You can pick up the Broad Axe recipe by purchasing it from traders, such as blacksmiths in Kuttenberg, or Blacksmith Osina in Trosky. Brunswick’s Poleaxe A pre-order weapon that you get while completing The Lion’s Crest quest. Carpenter’s Axe You can find the Carpenter’s Axe sold by a handful of traders in Kuttenberg or by the Bull blacksmith. Alternatively, you can find it while exploring the Woodcutter’s Camp in Trosky next to Lower Semine. Cuman Fokos You can buy this from a trader in Kuttenberg, or you can loot it by exploring outside of Opatowitz. Executioner’s Axe The Executioner’s Axe is on Elbel Spangus’s vendor. You can also find it north of Troskowtiz. Horseman’s Pick You can find this blueprint while exploring outside Mesoles. It’ll be in a chest on the east side. Knight’s Axe There are several blacksmith and traders in Kuttenberg who can sell you this schematic, or you can loot it from the Humble Knight’s chest to the northeast of Old Kutna. Work Axe Radovan gives you the Work Axe as he’s training you to become a blacksmith.

All Longsword crafting recipe locations in Kingdom Come 2

Here is where you can find all craftable Longswords in Kingdom Come 2.

Crafting Recipe Weapon Description Location image Battle Longsword There’s a chest north of Mesoles that you can use a lockpick on to discover the Battle Longsword. Broad Longsword There’s a chance you can purchase the Broadsword recipe from blacksmiths in Kuttenberg, but you can also find it inside Trosky Castle. You can find it in the Castle Armory, on the south side of the castle, on the same level as the kitchen. Common Longsword Several traders in Trosky and Kuttenberg have the Common Longsword for sale, but you can loot it by searching the guard’s house in Troskowtiz. Duelling Longsword You can find this recipe exclusively in Kuttenberg, and appears in several chests. There’s one you can find north of Old Kutna. Guild Longsword You can unlock this quest during the Mark of the Brotherhood quest and you must reforge it. Unavailable Henry’s Sword Reforged You unlock this recipe when you reach the end of the Judgement Day quest. Unavailable Knight’s Longsword The Knight’s Longsword appears early in Tachov. You can find it inside Radovan’s house, on the south side. This is trespassing. Reforged Radzig Kobyla’s Sword You receive this schematic shortly after you complete the Storm quest. The Hermit’s Sword You unlock The Hermit’s Sword at the beginning of The Hermit’s quest from Radovan.

All Sword crafting recipe locations in Kingdom Come 2

This is where you can find all Sword craftable weapons in Kingdom Come 2.

Crafting Recipe Weapon Description Location image Ataman’s Sabre You can find this crafting recipe by exploring a wine cellar at Opatowitz in Kuttenberg, which means you have to reach the second area. Basilard You can purchase it from Master Enderlin in Kuttenberg, or you can find it outside Trosky Castle, to the northeast. Broadsword There are multiple traders and blacksmiths that sell this recipe, but you can find this in the Apollonia region well before it becomes commonplace. Common Sabre There’s a common sabre schematic on a hanged man, to the east of Opatowitz. Competition Sword You unlock this crafting recipe while completing the Hammer and Tongs quest. Cuman Shashka The Cuman Sashka appears in the Kuttenberg region for blacksmiths, but you can also find it inside a deserter’s camp, northwest of Pschitoky. Falchion You can purchase the Falchion from Elbel Spangus, or you can grab it inside a locked chest on the south side of Semine. Homemade Hunting Sword You can buy this recipe from various traders and blacksmith in Kuttenberg, notably from Master Enderlin. Hunting Sword You can pick this up from Blacksmith Radovan if you choose to apprentice under him, or seek him out and don’t choose to work for him. Knight’s Sword You can buy the Knight’s Sword from Osina in Trosky Castle. Military Sword There are several traders and blacksmith that have the Military Sword for sale, but you can get it earliest from Radovan. Noble’s Hunting Sword You can get the Noble’s Hunting Sword from the Innkeeper at the Devil’s Den. Noble’s Sword You can find the Noble’s Sword schematic at an enemy camp to the west of Kuttenberg. Rikonaris’ Sabre The Rikonaris’ Sabre becomes available after you complete The Voivode’s Curse in the Nomad’s Camp. Shell Hunting Sword You can buy this from Elbel Spangus, or get it from an enemy camp to the west of Old Kutna.

