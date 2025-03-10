Forgot password
Kingdom come deliverance 2 two knights facing each other in a field
Master the art of combat. Screenshot by Dot Esports
All crafting recipe locations in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Track down every craftable weapon that you can make at a blacksmith, creating the best weapons for every fight.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|

Published: Mar 10, 2025 03:47 pm

Crafting is critical in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, as it gives you direct upgrades to many weapons and armor you can loot or purchase throughout the game. However, tracking these crafting recipes can take a long time as many are hidden.

Learning where to unlock every crafting recipe takes time, but if you know where to look for it, you can unlock a new blueprint to craft it at a blacksmith. We’ll be breaking down where you need to go to unlock every crafting recipe location you can learn in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, giving you access to the best weaponry for Henry.

Table of contents

Where to find all crafting recipe locations in Kingdom Come 2

Blacksmith hammering at an anvil in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
Bring these crafting recipes to the blacksmith station and craft them for increased stats. Screenshot by DotEsports

There are four types of crafting recipes: Swords, Longswords, and Axes. There’s an Other category, but these are smaller items that are not some of the more notable weapons you can add to your arsenal.

All Axes crafting recipe locations in Kingdom Come 2

These are where you can find all Axe craftable weapons in Kingdom Come 2.

Crafting Recipe WeaponDescriptionLocation image
Adorned AxeThe Adorned Axe is a weapon you can craft after completing The Axe from the Lake quest.Find the Mouth in Kingdom Come 2
Bearded AxeYou can pick up the Bearded Axe recipe by purchasing it from traders, such as blacksmiths in Kuttenberg, or Apprentice Bull in Trosky.Blacksmith trader location in KC2
Broad Axe
You can pick up the Broad Axe recipe by purchasing it from traders, such as blacksmiths in Kuttenberg, or Blacksmith Osina in Trosky.		Blacksmith trader location in KC2
Brunswick’s PoleaxeA pre-order weapon that you get while completing The Lion’s Crest quest.Start the Lion's Crest quest
Carpenter’s AxeYou can find the Carpenter’s Axe sold by a handful of traders in Kuttenberg or by the Bull blacksmith. Alternatively, you can find it while exploring the Woodcutter’s Camp in Trosky next to Lower Semine.Carpenter's Axe location in Kingdom Come 2
Cuman FokosYou can buy this from a trader in Kuttenberg, or you can loot it by exploring outside of Opatowitz.Cuman Sashka location
Executioner’s AxeThe Executioner’s Axe is on Elbel Spangus’s vendor. You can also find it north of Troskowtiz. Executioner's Axe location in Kingdom Come 2
Horseman’s PickYou can find this blueprint while exploring outside Mesoles. It’ll be in a chest on the east side.Horseman's Pick in Kingdom Come 2
Knight’s AxeThere are several blacksmith and traders in Kuttenberg who can sell you this schematic, or you can loot it from the Humble Knight’s chest to the northeast of Old Kutna.Knight's Axe location in Kingdom Come 2
Work AxeRadovan gives you the Work Axe as he’s training you to become a blacksmith.Radovan location in Kingdom Come 2

All Longsword crafting recipe locations in Kingdom Come 2

Here is where you can find all craftable Longswords in Kingdom Come 2.

Crafting Recipe WeaponDescriptionLocation image
Battle LongswordThere’s a chest north of Mesoles that you can use a lockpick on to discover the Battle Longsword.Battle Longsword location in KC2
Broad LongswordThere’s a chance you can purchase the Broadsword recipe from blacksmiths in Kuttenberg, but you can also find it inside Trosky Castle. You can find it in the Castle Armory, on the south side of the castle, on the same level as the kitchen.Broad longsword location in Kingdom Come 2
Common LongswordSeveral traders in Trosky and Kuttenberg have the Common Longsword for sale, but you can loot it by searching the guard’s house in Troskowtiz.Common Longsword location in Kingdom Come 2
Duelling LongswordYou can find this recipe exclusively in Kuttenberg, and appears in several chests. There’s one you can find north of Old Kutna.Duelling Longsword location in Kingdom Come 2
Guild LongswordYou can unlock this quest during the Mark of the Brotherhood quest and you must reforge it.Unavailable
Henry’s Sword ReforgedYou unlock this recipe when you reach the end of the Judgement Day quest.Unavailable
Knight’s LongswordThe Knight’s Longsword appears early in Tachov. You can find it inside Radovan’s house, on the south side. This is trespassing.Radovan location in Kingdom Come 2
Reforged Radzig Kobyla’s SwordYou receive this schematic shortly after you complete the Storm quest.Reaching the Crone Tower
The Hermit’s SwordYou unlock The Hermit’s Sword at the beginning of The Hermit’s quest from Radovan.Radovan location in Kingdom Come 2

All Sword crafting recipe locations in Kingdom Come 2

This is where you can find all Sword craftable weapons in Kingdom Come 2.

Crafting Recipe WeaponDescriptionLocation image
Ataman’s SabreYou can find this crafting recipe by exploring a wine cellar at Opatowitz in Kuttenberg, which means you have to reach the second area.Ataman's Sabre map location
BasilardYou can purchase it from Master Enderlin in Kuttenberg, or you can find it outside Trosky Castle, to the northeast.Basilard location in Kingdom Come 2
BroadswordThere are multiple traders and blacksmiths that sell this recipe, but you can find this in the Apollonia region well before it becomes commonplace.Broadsword location in Kingdom Come 2
Common SabreThere’s a common sabre schematic on a hanged man, to the east of Opatowitz.
Competition SwordYou unlock this crafting recipe while completing the Hammer and Tongs quest.Competition Sword location
Cuman ShashkaThe Cuman Sashka appears in the Kuttenberg region for blacksmiths, but you can also find it inside a deserter’s camp, northwest of Pschitoky.Cuman Sashka location in Kingdom Come 2
FalchionYou can purchase the Falchion from Elbel Spangus, or you can grab it inside a locked chest on the south side of Semine.Falchion location in Kingdom Come 2
Homemade Hunting SwordYou can buy this recipe from various traders and blacksmith in Kuttenberg, notably from Master Enderlin.Master Enderlin Location
Hunting SwordYou can pick this up from Blacksmith Radovan if you choose to apprentice under him, or seek him out and don’t choose to work for him.Radovan location in Kingdom Come 2
Knight’s SwordYou can buy the Knight’s Sword from Osina in Trosky Castle.Knight Sword in Kingdom COme 2
Military SwordThere are several traders and blacksmith that have the Military Sword for sale, but you can get it earliest from Radovan.Radovan location in Kingdom Come 2
Noble’s Hunting SwordYou can get the Noble’s Hunting Sword from the Innkeeper at the Devil’s Den.Noble's Hunting Sword in Kingdom Come 2
Noble’s SwordYou can find the Noble’s Sword schematic at an enemy camp to the west of Kuttenberg.Noble Sword location in Kingdom Come 2
Rikonaris’ SabreThe Rikonaris’ Sabre becomes available after you complete The Voivode’s Curse in the Nomad’s Camp.Rikonaris Sabre in Kingdom Come 2
Shell Hunting SwordYou can buy this from Elbel Spangus, or get it from an enemy camp to the west of Old Kutna.Shell Hunting Sword location in Kingdom Come 2
