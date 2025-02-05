How to find the Silver Axe from the Lake in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are multiple quests and tasks you can learn about as you explore Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Many tasks are rumors you hear from townsfolk talking about current events, but others might be tall tales, such as The Axe from the Lake.

The Axe from the Lake quest is a task you can get while exploring the game and talking to a particular individual about an old legend. A farmhand once heard a story about two brothers who owned a silver axe, and by the end of the tale, they had dropped it into one of the nearby lakes. If you paid attention to the story, there’s a chance you might be able to follow in their footsteps and track it down. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Axe from the Lake task in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and track down the Silver Axe.

How to get The Axe from the Lake task in Kingdom Come 2

Speak with the Mouth to learn about the story of a Silver Axe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to speak with Zdenyek the Mouth, an individual you can find wandering around Tachov. He’s typically wandering around the tavern throughout the day. Tachov is one of the starting towns in Kingdom Come 2, where you meet up with the Blacksmith, Radovan, for the main quest. While you’re there, you can head up to the tavern to speak with Zdenyek. You must pass a persuasion check with him, or you can offer to pay for the story, and he’ll tell you if you give him 25 groschens.

You can track down The Mouth at the tavern. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you talk with Zdenyek, listen to this story as he talks about the two brothers. There’s truth to this tale, and he’ll share where you’ll have to go to track down the Silver Axe. He sends you to a nearby lake, which you can find west of Zhelejov, north of the Nomads’ Camp.

Where to find the Silver Axe in the lake in Kingdom Come 2

Begin at the pier to retrace the story. Screenshot by Dot Esportss

You want to make your way into the heart of this forest and proceed to the shore of the lake. On the northeast side, you can discover a small pier close to where you can see the waypoint. Starting here is a good idea rather than looking over the entire area. When you reach the pier, interact with it, and Henry remarks about the tale he was told to by Zdenyek, and references how this might have been the one from the story. If it was, the next step is to climb a hill to find a large oak tree.

Find the Oak Tree where the brothers carried each other. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The oak tree from The Axe in the Lake story in Kingdom Come 2 is not too far away. From the pier, follow the path to the northwest, leading up the mountain. Eventually, there’s a oak tree on the right side that Henry can comment on, remarking how he’s on the right trail, but he needs to find the next landmark: a large stone.

Find the large boulder where the axe was smashed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You won’t have to look far to find it. Continue along the path up the hill, which should take you north. On the left side is a large rock that Henry comments on, showing you’re going the right way. But the next step is to find the brother’s burial site, and his final resting place.

Make your way to the top of the hill to find the Silver Axe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like other landmarks, following the path is the fastest way to locate this area. Continue up the path before you have to turn to the right. Instead, look to the left, and there is an area that looks like someone had been digging, overlooking the valley. Henry comments how it’s the final resting place, and if you have a spade, you can dig up the brother and discover the broken axe. Because it’s broken, you’ll have to find a way to fix it.

How to fix the broken axe in Kingdom Come 2

You have to craft and remake the axe after you find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to fix the axe is to build it from scratch using the broken materials you found at the gravesite. If you’ve already been to Tachov to speak with Radovan, he should have taught you how to use the blacksmithing site, and you can begin working on the axe. You have to craft it rather than speak with Radovan to have the item repaired from your inventory. The axe you need to make is called the Adorned Axe.

When you’ve finished crafting the axe, you can begin using it in combat and expect to use it for a good portion of Kingdom Come 2. Using the axe does level up your Heavy Weapons skill, which might be a good idea, rather than hedging all your bets to level up your swords.

