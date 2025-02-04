Should you work for the Blacksmith or Miller in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2?

You have two people you can start working for when you begin Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2: the Miller or the Blacksmith. These two characters can help you get into a wedding and get you started with various skills, but you might be wondering who is better to choose.

Recommended Videos

These options all come down to preferences. There are notable differences between these two quest paths, but they do get you the ultimate goal of attending the wedding, which is the main difficulty of your quest. Knowing that, this decision comes down to what skills you want to focus on at the beginning of your journey. Here’s what you need to know if you should work for the Blacksmith or the Miller in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Working for the Blacksmith in Kingdom Come 2

Talk with Radovan in his shop to get started, and learn the tricks of becoming a good blacksmith. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Radovan, the Blacksmith, to the north of Troskowtiz in a town called Tachov. When you get there, speak with him, and he gets you started with some basic blacksmithing tasks. He walks you through the tutorial of how to go through the blacksmithing mini-game, teaching you the basics, similar to when you learned how to go through the alchemy mini-game with Bozhena. After you prove your worth to him, he gives you a bed and has two quests for you: The Jaunt and the Hermit.

Both The Jaunt and the Hermit are tasks not expected of a blacksmith, and you’ll primarily be using your sword and persuasion skills to complete these tasks. For those who want to work on their swordplay, leveling up their combat talents, go with Radovan. Outside of teaching you the basics of the Craftsmanship skill, he doesn’t offer too different things than what you could get from completing other quests in Kingdom Come 2. However, he’s a relatively safe option, especially if you want to learn the basics of Blacksmithing. It’s a great skill to learn to begin selling weapons and armor to other traders.

Working for the Miller in Kingdom Come 2

Talk with Kreyzl the Miller to get your first quests. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For those who wonder if they should go with Kreyzl, the miller, there’s more to this character than meets the eye. When you initially speak with him, he wants you to carry sacks of flour around the mill. However, a cutscene plays out, and small beads appear inside the sack, revealing Kreyzl is smuggling items using his sacks of flour. After calling him out on it, he gives you different tasks that you’ll have to rely on stealth, lockpicking, and pickpocketing to complete. The next quests you have to complete for him called Materia Prima and Forbidden Fruit.

If you want to level up your Stealth and Thievery skills, working for Kreyzl is how to do it. His hired hands can you teach the basics of these skills, providing a safe location to learn about how they work and get a few levels in them without having to worry about getting arrested. However, working for the miller offers the most risk. If you get caught by a guard performing these tasks, they could lock you up, make you pay a fine, or they might brand you as an outlaw and a thief if they catch you doing it enough times.

There’s a lot more risk involved with Kreyzl, but increasing your Stealth and Thievery skills can give you the highest profit. It’s easy to earn money when everyone you meet is carrying it around in their pockets, and you have to steal from them.

Is it better to go with the blacksmith or miller in Kingdom Come 2?

Between the two of them, I’d recommend going with Kreyzl, the miller because he can teach you the toughest skills to level in Kingdom Come 2. Learning how to master pickpocketing, lockpicking, and stealth takes a lot of time, and there are several ways you can do this at his mill.

However, if you can’t decide between them, complete both routes. You don’t have to lock yourself out of one if you don’t attend the wedding. When you reach the end of these quests, they ask if you’re ready to go to the wedding, and then they take you to the ceremony. You can choose to say you’re not ready yet to go complete other tasks, or work for the other person, leveling up all of the skills both men offer in Kingdom Come 2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy