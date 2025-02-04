How to find Brunswicks Armor in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 The Lions Crest

The Lion’s Crest is a DLC quest you can get in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 where you track down and unlock the Brunswicks Armor. Unfortunately, just locating the quest is only the first step, and you’ll have to find a way to locate all the different armor pieces.
These armor pieces are scattered throughout the game, making them tricky to find. You’ll want to make sure you have access to this DLC, as not every player will get it. You’ll need to have pre-ordered the game to unlock this armor set. If you did not preorder this title, the quest won’t show up for you. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete The Lion’s Crest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and how to find the Brunswicks Armor.
Table of contents
How to start The Lion’s Crest in Kingdom Come 2
You can start the quest shortly after you open the main world. This is when you appear in Troskowitz, with you and Hans parting ways from each other. When you get clothing, track down the scribe of the town and speak with them. He’ll give you access to the Lion’s Crest quest when you ask him about how to get some armor. He gives you a poleaxe blueprint you can craft, but also wants you solve a riddle to track down the armor pieces.
For this quest, the first thing you want to do is grab a spade. You’ll need that to dig up any pieces of armor and buried items you find along the way. You can get one for six groschens at the Troskowitz trader on the west side of town.
Where to find the Brunswick’s armor in Kingdom Come 2
To track down all armor pieces in the quest, you’ll have to first finish a riddle. Although solving the riddle is important, knowing where you have to go to solve it is even more vital. Thankfully, the riddle and treasure maps for each armor piece take you throughout the upper north and west regions of the starting area, and we can share with you where you have to go for each one in Kingdom Come 2.
Here’s a full breakdown of where you have to go, and what you’re looking to dig up when you reach each map for The Lion’s Crest quest.
Once you track down all the armor pieces, you can wear the entire set. The polearm still needs to be crafted, but you can do that yourself. If you work for Radovan, he can help you increase your Craftsmanship skill, increasing the quality of the weapon before you get ready to go to the wedding.
Published: Feb 4, 2025 05:58 pm