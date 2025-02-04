How to find Brunswicks Armor in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 The Lions Crest

The Lion’s Crest is a DLC quest you can get in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 where you track down and unlock the Brunswicks Armor. Unfortunately, just locating the quest is only the first step, and you’ll have to find a way to locate all the different armor pieces.

These armor pieces are scattered throughout the game, making them tricky to find. You’ll want to make sure you have access to this DLC, as not every player will get it. You’ll need to have pre-ordered the game to unlock this armor set. If you did not preorder this title, the quest won’t show up for you. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete The Lion’s Crest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and how to find the Brunswicks Armor.

How to start The Lion’s Crest in Kingdom Come 2

Speak with the scribe to learn where you have to go first. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can start the quest shortly after you open the main world. This is when you appear in Troskowitz, with you and Hans parting ways from each other. When you get clothing, track down the scribe of the town and speak with them. He’ll give you access to the Lion’s Crest quest when you ask him about how to get some armor. He gives you a poleaxe blueprint you can craft, but also wants you solve a riddle to track down the armor pieces.

For this quest, the first thing you want to do is grab a spade. You’ll need that to dig up any pieces of armor and buried items you find along the way. You can get one for six groschens at the Troskowitz trader on the west side of town.

Where to find the Brunswick’s armor in Kingdom Come 2

To track down all armor pieces in the quest, you’ll have to first finish a riddle. Although solving the riddle is important, knowing where you have to go to solve it is even more vital. Thankfully, the riddle and treasure maps for each armor piece take you throughout the upper north and west regions of the starting area, and we can share with you where you have to go for each one in Kingdom Come 2.

Here’s a full breakdown of where you have to go, and what you’re looking to dig up when you reach each map for The Lion’s Crest quest.

Brunswick Armor Description Map Location Brunswick’s Dagger and Gauntlets After speaking with the scribe, this is the first location you must visit to start the quest. Make your way to Tachov, and then head north to the forest and mountains above Trosky Castle. Make your way into the rocks and look for a hidden shrine. You can push it and a heavy rock aside to reveal a diggable spot where you can grab the dagger and gauntlets. Brunswick’s Plate Sleeves The second map you get from the first chest brings you to the east side of the map, next to Vidlak Pond. Use the travel point to reach the town center, then head to the north along the road. You don’t have to go too far before taking a left into the rocks, and you can find a chest next to a cross in the stones. Brunswick’s Coif, Plate Leg, and Comparison Using the first map you get from the starting chest, you’ll head to the north of Tachov. Follow the main road, and when you’re northeast of Vidlak Pond, go left into a wolf hunting spot. You might have to fight off a handful of wolves in this area. Now, rather than looking for a cross, look between the trees to track down a sack that should contain the coif, plate legs, and caparison. Brunswick’s Brigandine After completing the first two maps, there is more to uncover, and the next set brings you the hills between Tachov and Zhelejov. Make your way to the Zhelejov Inn and head north, where you can find a cross at the top of the hill. Continue up the hill until you find a skeleton, and the Brigandine is inside a sack. Brunswick’s Bascinet This next piece takes you to the far west of the map, away from Zhelejov. You can follow the main path and head into the hills, close to the nomad camp. Before you arrive at that camp, there’s a camp of Ruffians you can fight against before investigating nearby. Look for a stack of rocks with a cross at the top, and you can interact with it to explore the Cairn, finding the Bascinet among them.

Once you track down all the armor pieces, you can wear the entire set. The polearm still needs to be crafted, but you can do that yourself. If you work for Radovan, he can help you increase your Craftsmanship skill, increasing the quality of the weapon before you get ready to go to the wedding.

