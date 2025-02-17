Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 crosses another huge sales milestone less than two weeks after launch

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, the sequel to the immensely popular medieval RPG, has crossed yet another sales milestone merely 13 days after launch. The game has sold over two million copies in its first two weeks, much earlier than its predecessor did.

Warhorse Studios, the developer behind Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, celebrated the milestone with a Feb. 17 post on X, thanking players for making the game “a triumph.” In a response to a player complaining about issues, Warhorse also added that it’s “already working on updates,” and asked everyone to “stay tuned.”

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 continues the story of the original and gives you control of a more mature and experienced Henry. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The game is likely to see longevity well beyond what the first game had, though it, too, managed to sell a ton of copies over the years. According to a 2019 post from PC GamesN, the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance took exactly a year to reach the same milestone. The second title also sold a million copies on its launch day, with the original needing around two weeks to do so. If this trend continues, the second KCD title might eclipse the first’s whopping eight million copies sold by next year.

KCD 2 continues to perform well in the concurrent players department, with SteamDB showing a massive 210,000 players joining during peak hours on Feb. 17. It peaked at just over 256,000 concurrent players on Feb. 9, and, though it has been dwindling as players finish the story up, the game continues to attract a massive audience nonetheless. It is the eighth most-played Steam game at the time of writing—a status that it’s unlikely to lose any time soon given the sales numbers we’re seeing.

KCD 2 follows the adventures of Henry, the protagonist of the first game, who is now much more experienced and mature. He travels across medieval Bohemia (now Czechia), and participates in fictional and historical events that greatly impact the world around him.

