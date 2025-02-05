Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 crosses major sales milestone in a single day

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is out and already beating out its predecessor in almost every way. Now, it’s been revealed that the title, released on a Tuesday afternoon, has sold over a million copies in less than 24 hours, embedding itself among the greatest gaming releases of all time.

Warhorse Studios, the game’s developer, announced the crossing of this massive sales milestone in a Feb. 5 X (formerly Twitter) post. “Over a million of you have stepped into our world,” the studio wrote, adding that it’s “beyond grateful for [players’] support.” According to wccftech in 2018, the first title took a little over a week to reach the same milestone and went on to sell over eight million copies by the time the sequel launched. If these initial sales numbers are anything to go by, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 might prove to be one of the best-selling games of all time, plunging millions into the world of medieval Europe where war and strife lurk around every corner.

The second game, just like the first, lets you take control of Henry, only he’s a tad more experienced this time around. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On Feb. 4, just an hour after release, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 attracted over 117,000 concurrent players on Steam alone, with that number likely going up to over 200,000 or more across all platforms. At the time of writing, that Steam number has risen to over 167,000 and is likely to keep growing over the coming weekend. It’s the No. 1 best-selling game on Valve’s storefront as of this article, and sweeping across the gaming sphere overall.

It’s a direct continuation of the first game’s story and places you in the shoes of Henry, a knight of humble blacksmith beginnings who is a tad older and more experienced than the last time we saw him, though nonetheless an RPG powerhouse with stats, skills, and other customizable aspects.

