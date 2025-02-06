How to romance Hans in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

In Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, your role is that of a bodyguard escorting your liege, the noble Hans Capon. But your relationship can become much more than this, depending on your choices in the story. It’s possible to romance Hans in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2—we’ll go over how.

Recommended Videos

How to romance Hans Capon in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Romancing Hans is unlike all of the other romances as it requires you to pick the correct dialogue choice several times throughout the story in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. We will go over all of these dialogue options and the right one you need to pick. Usually, the correct romantic dialogue option will have a small heart next to it. Let’s go over each of these dialogues.

Most of the dialogues with romantic flags occur several hours into the game, but it would also help you to maintain a good reputation with Hans throughout the early game.

Taking French Leave quest

Give him a push to join you in the passageway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hans is reluctant to go into the narrow passageway during the Taking French Leave quest. You’ll have the option to reassure him if your reputation is high enough.

“The passageway is the best option”

“And what do you want to do?”

“Are you yanking my pizzle?”

“We’ll manage it together.”

Pick “We’ll manage it together.” to convince Hans to join you in the passageway. This choice will be highlighted with a red heart symbol. It would also be helpful to pick the less aggressive option of “What” as your initial reaction.

The Italian Job quest

This main quest has three different romance flags for Hans you need to trigger. Near the start of the quest, you’ll get the following dialogue options with Hans.

I can’t wait.

I’m more concerned about you.

Pick “I’m more concerned about you.” even if it doesn’t appear with a heart flag like we mentioned earlier. Next up, you’ll get two more dialogue choices near the end of the quest.

“I’m fine.”

“The important thing is you’re alright.”

“They almost killed me.”

Character growth for Hans. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Choose the option that shows the most concern for Hans: “The important thing is you’re alright.”

“I care about you.”

“I know.”

Lastly, you need to explicitly tell him how much you care by picking “I care about you.”

Hunger and Despair quest

If you’ve completed all of the steps above you,’ll get the most obvious romance flag during the Hunger and Despair man quest.

(Kiss Him.)

“I’ll manage it. Don’t worry.”

“You’ll manage here by yourself.”

Pretty on the nose with the imagery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you choose to “Kiss Him” it will trigger a romance scene (we can’t show it here) between the two now-more-than-friends. You’ll get a blurred scene with two swords crossed in the foreground, which is very symbolic and on the nose. From this point onwards, Hans will be nice towards you, and he’ll even admit he was jealous of Sam once you reach the post-game.

This route is completely optional and has generated a bit of controversy due to Hans canonically being a lady’s man in the first game. But it’s called Kingdom Come and not Kingdom Abstinence, so there’s not much to be surprised about here.

That’s all you need to know about romancing Hans Capon in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. For more guides, learn how to quickly increase your Charisma, and check out all the achievements in KCD2.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy