Kingdom Come Deliverance 2: Finger of God quest guide

The main story quests of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 can be long and involved, with several sub-objectives that can change how the quest plays out. Finger of God is a quest that takes place around the mid-way point of the story, drastically changing Henry’s fate as we advance further. This is how you can start the quest and everything you have to do to succeed.

How to start Finger of God in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Henry has his suspicions.

Finger of God is the penultimate quest of the Trosky region in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. This quest is available upon completion of the Divine Messenger questline and takes place when you regain control of Henry after playing as Father Godwin. Finger of God starts at Nebakov Castle after Jan Zizka is patched up. You will have to prepare for the fight ahead against Otto Von Bergow.

Move quickly once you’re in the courtyard of Nebakov Castle because you need to complete a few objectives before the inevitable battle ahead.

Finger of God quest guide

Once you regain control of Henry, Father Godwin will tell you to follow him towards your first objective. After exchanging pleasantries, Godwin will start to perform the last rites for your fallen allies while you bury them in their respective graves. You will need a spade to do this, so if you don’t have one, pick up the nearby shovel to get started.

A rough job.

Burying three of them will complete this objective, and you will be directed to talk to Godwin again. Follow him back to Nebakov Castle to initiate the next objective.

Head to the practice range with Godwin, and one of the guards will introduce you to their brand new weapon—the Handgonne. This early medieval weapon is the first gunpowder weapon you will encounter in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and it packs quite a punch. Unfortunately, it is highly inaccurate, as you will find out during the practice session, so use it at point-blank range for best results.

After the testing phase is done, you are given free rein of the castle. This is your chance to look around and see who needs help. Every person you help will improve your reputation with them, leading them to be more gracious with you during conversations and transactions.

Helping the Groom

Get to crafting.

Immediately after you finish the Handgonne tutorial, backtrack to the stables where you will meet Groom Peltzel. Talk to him, and he will tell you that even though you were enemies before, he will cooperate with you as long as you bring him three horseshoes for his new horses. These horseshoes can either be Knight’s Horseshoes or Farmer’s Horseshoes.

If you have three of them on you at the time, give them to Peltzel to complete the quest. If not, make your way to the forge and begin crafting them. Talking to Apprentice Bull will allow you to buy one horseshoe from him, but you will have to forge the other two yourself. Once you have all three in hand, make your way back to Peltzel, and the objective will be complete.

While you’re here, you can also haul some sacks onto the back of a cart for some extra reputation gain. Then head back into the castle to talk to Bull.

Helping the Blacksmith Apprentice

Surprisingly easy to complete.

If you talked to him the first time, you will know Apprentice Bull holds a grudge against you for being part of the army that killed his master. At first, Bull will refuse to cooperate, but once you pass a couple of speech checks, he should be more forthcoming. If you want to get on his good side, you will need to help him at the forge since he is terrible at smithing.

Bull will tell you to repair all of the damaged weapons in his forge. Go to the nearby barrel and pick up three different weapons. You can then sharpen them one by one on the nearby sharpening wheel until they’re at maximum sharpness. Alternatively, if you have any Blacksmith Kits, you can repair the weapons and bring them back to full durability immediately.

Give the repaired weapons back to Bull to complete the quest and gain more reputation. Then head to the main building for your next objective.

Helping Klara

A second chance with Klara.

You might remember Klara from the last time you came to Nebakov Castle. She can be found near the main building, arguing with two guards about treating their enemies. When you first approach her, you will see that she isn’t feeling as happy to see you this time. Convince or fight the guards to gain entry to the building and help Klara treat your old allies.

Following this, Klara will be more receptive towards you and tell you how she enjoyed your moments together. She will then mention needing help to treat three others who seem to be in terrible shape. Talk to her to learn more about medicine and how to treat specific symptoms, then head back down the slope to meet the patients—Mark, Zwerk, and Kozliek.

Make sure your skills are on point.

If you have sufficient levels in Survival, Thievery, Craftsmanship, and Alchemy, preferably over 15, you should successfully be able to diagnose all of them. Then treat their symptoms as Klara taught you to do and they should be feeling better than before. To successfully treat them, you will need Fever Tonicum, Schnapps, Painkiller Brew, Chamomile Brew, Marigold Decoction, and some Bandages.

After successfully treating them, head back to Klara, who will thank you and offer to revisit your previous romance. You can choose to let her enter your bed at night and then head off to sleep. Make sure you have taken care of every activity, like playing Dice with Hans Capon, and prepare a bunch of Marigold Decoctions for yourself before you turn in for the night.

Unfortunately, you won’t be fully rested, so get ready for a rude awakening because this is the last moment of peace Henry will have for a while.

Attack on Nebakov Castle

Get ready for battle.

The final quest objective is to defend against the surprise attack on Nebakov Castle. Now that Istvan Toth made contact with his true master, Otto von Bergow, the combined armies of Troskowitz and a fragment of the Prague militia led by Markvart von Aulitz will show up. You will begin on the battlements of the castle while a dialogue plays out between Istvan and Zizka.

Right after the dialogue, you will be put into defense mode. If you have a bow or crossbow equipped, try to take out as many of the vanguard as you can. Eventually, the numbers will overwhelm you and they will try to climb the battlements with ladders. Pick up a Voulge from the armory nearby and equip it, then shove the ladders down before the enemies start to overwhelm you.

Get your achievement.

Once you clear the battlements, talk to Zizka, and he will tell you to move to the gate. When you get here, pick up one of the nearby boulders and drop it through the hole onto an enemy’s head. The first enemy you kill will gain you the “Rock and Stone!” achievement. Try to hit as many as you can.to slow down the enemy’s advance through the gate, then kill off any enemies that might have broken through.

After this area is clear of enemies, climb over the ladder to the next area. You will fight a raiding party here with the rest of the soldiers, so take out as many as you can. Once the raiding party is dead, you will be tasked to head back to the main castle building. Zizka will then alert you that the enemy is planning something, so clean up the leftovers and watch the ending.

Ending

A tough road ahead.

Henry and the survivors, including Zizka and Godwin, will huddle together in the top room of Nebakov Castle. When they look outside, they will see the true Finger of God, a gigantic prototype cannon. As soon as it is revealed, the Finger of God will open fire on Nebakov Castle, blasting through the top room and destroying the roof of the castle.

The roof will collapse on the survivors, and Henry will eventually lose consciousness, marking the end of the Finger of God questline. When he awakens, you will find yourself in a cart along with Godwin and Zizka, heading back to Troskowitz Castle. Sir Hans Capon has been taken hostage and will eventually be ransomed. But what of Henry and the rest of them?

The story will then continue in “Storm,” following which the Trosky section of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will come to an end.

