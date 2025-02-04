Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 shatters original game’s all-time player count in less than an hour

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is already making massive strides on Steam and other platforms. The sequel has shot up into the top 10 most-played games on Valve’s platform with triple-digit player counts rising rapidly, eclipsing the original game’s numbers.

Just hours after its launch, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 crossed the 100,000 concurrent player threshold and is sitting at just over 117,000 at the time of writing, according to SteamDB. The title achieved this in about an hour and a half, managing to beat out its predecessor by some 20,000 concurrent players, despite the other having roughly seven years to climb the Steam ladder.

If we factor in console releases, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is likely seeing hundreds of thousands of players total chiming in on its first day, on a Tuesday, no less.

KCD2 continues the original’s story and again plunges players straight into medieval Europe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The original title came out in 2018 and managed to rack up some 96,000 players five days after releasing and has remained relatively stable since then. On average, it pulls about 20,000 concurrent players daily, which for a seven-year-old game is mighty impressive, especially considering how it contains no fantasy elements whatsoever and is based on real, actual historical events and places and has a preset character, not one players can create.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 follows Henry, the same protagonist of the first game, only this time he is more experienced and advanced in his skills and not a complete nobody like he was in the original (though he still needs to re-trace some of his steps, get a horse, and level up his stats). The game is once again set in the medieval Kingdom of Bohemia (modern-day Czechia and parts of Germany) at the dawn of the 15th century. A civil war is happening all around and players must face real and fictional figures, including Sigismund, the Holy Roman Emperor.

